Carlos Alcaraz graces GQ Spain's cover ahead of highly anticipated Netflix documentary release

By Geoff Poundes
Modified Apr 07, 2025 16:53 GMT
Carlos Alcaraz (Source: Getty)
Carlos Alcaraz has been featured on the cover of the new GQ Spain magazine. The 21-year-old World No. 3 is having an indifferent season so far on court, but off court, he remains in big demand as a rising young star of the sport. Already a 4-time Major champion, Alcaraz is seen by many as the chief successor to the Federer-Djokovic-Nadal era of the game.

Alcaraz is receiving further recognition when Netflix releases a documentary about the Spaniard, entitled "My Way". The three-part miniseries will tell Alcaraz's story, from joining the ATP circuit as a 16-year-old, to the journey that has taken him to the World No. 1 spot in 2022, and his current position at the top of the game.

The cover was revealed by the well-known Tennis Letter X account, showing Alcaraz in box jeans and casual clothes standing on a clay tennis court. The Tennis Letter captioned the post:

"Carlos Alcaraz for GQ Spain"
The Netflix documentary, My Way, will be released on April 23rd. The series also examines Alcaraz's relationship with Juan Carlos Ferrero, the player's coach and mentor. Alcaraz turns 22 two weeks later.

Carlos Alcaraz tells GQ Spain that he's looking forward to seeing how 'My Way' is received

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day One - Source: Getty
GQ asked Alcaraz whether he'd seen the film, and if he approved of its depiction of his life in tennis. The Spaniard said he was happy with the way the film has turned out:

"Yes, I had the chance to see it a few days ago. And I honestly loved it, mainly because it so perfectly reflects who I am and the people who accompany me on this journey. I think everyone who sees it will feel like they know me a little better, especially the personal side."
GQ also asked if the film would be an honest portrayal of the tour, with its inevitable ups and downs. Alcaraz said he insisted that the filmmakers show a side of tennis seldom seen, when the players are unguarded and off-camera.

"In the end, elite athletes are little known, as I said before. That's the reality. They may know us on the tennis court, when we compete, or in front of a microphone when we do an interview. But they don't see us when the cameras are off. I thought it would be interesting to show this side of things over the course of a full season, with good moments and bad," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz is doing the media rounds in Monte Carlo, in preparation for the Masters 1000 tournament there this week. Alcaraz will start his campaign tomorrow, but as yet does not know who his opponent will be.

