Carlos Alcaraz has arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for an exhibition match against World No. 1 Novak Djokovic. Before that, the Spaniard made an honest admission, saying that he does not know much about the city other than football legend Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr.

Alcaraz and Djokovic will face each other in the Middle Eastern soil on December 27. The match is part of the Riyadh Season, a festival organized by the General Entertainment Authority of the country.

The Spaniard spoke to the media ahead of the big night and revealed that the only thing he knows about the city is Al-Nassr, where Cristiano Ronaldo and Aymeric Laporte play. However, Alcaraz quickly expressed interest in learning about the country for other reasons as well.

"I don't know so much about Riyadh, but it's a place everyone wants to see a little bit. All I know is the team of football: Al-Nassr. That's all I know," Carlos Alcaraz said.

"For example, [Aymeric] Laporte is playing there, Cristiano [Ronaldo], obviously, is playing there. So, I know a little bit of Riyadh for the team, but I would like to know Riyadh for other things as well," he added.

When asked if he follows Al-Nassr religiously, Alcaraz replied:

"I don't follow it too much, but if Cristiano is there, I will be following whenever I'll be."

WTA stars Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur faced off in Riyadh before the clash of the top two ATP players. The Belarusian came out on top, beating her Tunisian opponent with a score of 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz aims to deny Novak Djokovic the 'Golden Slam' in 2024

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz played an exhibition match against Tommy Paul in Mexico on November 29 and defeated the American in straight sets. The Spaniard then spoke with the Mexican press about his ambitions to win an Olympic medal for Spain at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"We're going to try to get strong, get in the best possible shape, to try to make it the same or better than this season. And try to bring a medal to my country. That is what I would like the most and for which we are going to work," he said.

Alcaraz then revealed how he and the other players on the ATP Tour will do everything possible to deny Novak Djokovic the 'Golden Slam.'

"2024, with the Games, is going to be a special year for everyone, players, athletes, for people who love sports. Djokovic has already shown year after year that he is prepared to win the four 'Grand Slam' and the Olympic gold, but we are here to prevent it. It is going to be a very intense 2024," the 20-year-old said.