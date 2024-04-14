Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal from the Barcelona Open due to discomfort in his right arm has raised concerns among fans.

The Spaniard, who was slated to defend his title for the third time this year, entered the draw as the top seed. However, due to some discomfort in his right arm, Alcaraz has withdrawn from this year's edition and will be replaced by Fabian Marozsan.

The 20-year-old also had to withdraw from the Monte-Carlo Masters earlier this month due to an injured pronator teres in his right arm.

Carlos Alcaraz is frequently facing injuries which has led to growing concern among fans who took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their thoughts. One of the fans said that despite the Spaniard's accolades, his injury record was worrying.

"Alcaraz injury and withdrawal record is so worrying for a young player despite his grand slams," they wrote.

Another fan was concerned that Alcaraz, who is only 20, had faced a lot of injuries at his age.

"Damn. This issue must be quite severe. The amount of strapping he's had on it is hugely worrying Only 20, and he's had so many injuries already," they wrote.

"Very disappointing. He is losing a lot of points and I was looking forward seeing him. Saying that, I hope he makes a complete recovery. Better to be strong for Roland Garros" a fan wished.

"IF I’d be him I will take time off and heal join Rome if he can.He will have a lifetime career to play these tournaments. Health is Wealth ! In pro sports its everything !" said another fan.

"His tennis is too physical, he wont be able to perform the same way for years. Pity that such a young guy gets so many injuries, but thats the game…." a fan opined.

"a 20 yr old can’t be falling off the bone this soon" another fan said.

"Not looking good for the rest of the season unfortunately and with those madrid wimbledon and cincinnati points, that fall in rankings looks inevitable," another fan noted.

"I think he is overreacting overusing his hand over her weight above normal human usage , as result of that he might continue having trouble which may lead to end his future career," another fan opined.

A look at Carlos Alcaraz's record at the Barcelona Open so far

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Barcelona Open

Carlos Alcaraz has had tremendous success at the Barcelona Open so far in his career, winning the tournament twice in his three appearances.

The Spaniard made his debut in 2021 as a wildcard but was eliminated in the first round by Frances Tiafoe.

In 2022, Alcaraz entered the tournament as the fifth seed and defeated the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas (quarterfinals), Alex de Minaur (semifinals) and Pablo Carreno Busta (finals) to clinch the title in his second appearance.

Carlos Alcaraz entered the tournament as the number 1 seed last year and defeated compatriots Roberta Bautista Agut and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Dan Evans and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final to successfully defend his title.

