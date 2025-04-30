Carlos Alcaraz injury update: Italian Open participation still in doubt as Spaniard's team prioritizes French Open title defense

Carlos Alcaraz's team recently released a heartwarming update on the Spaniard's injury. According to the freshly released reports, Alcaraz has received a green light from the medical team to get back on the courts again. The 4-time Grand Slam champion is expected to be in Rome for the upcoming clay-court event.

Carlos Alcaraz shocked tennis fans by unexpectedly announcing his withdrawal from the ongoing Masters 1000 event in Madrid. The Spaniard walked out of the Barcelona Open final with uneasiness in his leg. Further medical reports unveiled a small tear in his adductor muscle, because of which he called it quits, making it official on Thursday, 24th April.

While the event in Madrid continues to proceed, recent reports unveiled a major update on his injury. According to Marca, Alcaraz is all set to resume practising for the upcoming event in Rome. However, his participation in the upcoming tournament is still in doubt as the confirmation is yet to arrive by the end of this week.

The Spaniard is set to indulge in highly intense practice sessions under the supervision of the medical team. The test will further decide the 4-time Grand Slam champion's departure on May 6th. This year will mark Alcaraz's return to the Italian Open after his second-round defeat against Fabian Marozsan in 2023.

Carlos Alcaraz makes concerning admission about his mentality amid injury-prone phase

Carlos Alcaraz at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Three - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz recently made a shocking admission about his mentality amid multiple questions about his form. The Spaniard admitted that he prioritizes growth in his career, but not more than his physical and mental wellness. He also expressed doubts about his confidence in becoming the best player on tour, weighing happiness over stress.

"Am I in the frame of mind to do everything possible, to face everything, and to do whatever it takes? At the moment, I don't know. I'm young, I've got a lot of life ahead of me. But from what I've experienced, I know that I'd rather be happy than successful. Because happiness is already success, and it's not easy to find it," he said, as per WeLoveTennis.

The statement invited mixed comments on social media after the admission went viral. While some fans tried to console the young champ, others criticised him for the apparent lack of confidence.

With his arch-rival Jannik Sinner set to resume play after serving the 3-month-long ban, the Spaniard has another challenge lined up ahead of him at Roland Garros.

