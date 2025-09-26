Carlos Alcaraz Injury Update: World No. 1's Japan Open campaign at risk of suspension after worrying ankle injury in 1R win

Reports from Spain suggest Carlos Alcaraz missed practice on Friday, September 26, after suffering an ankle injury in his first-round win at the Tokyo Open on Thursday. The Spaniard will take a call on further participation at the event in the coming hours.

On Thursday, Alcaraz played his first match on the ATP Tour after regaining the World No. 1 ranking. He defeated Argentina's Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-2 to advance into the round of 16.

However, in the first set of the match, Alcaraz faced a scare with his left ankle. He was on the ground for several minutes as he was treated by a physio, and eventually, a compression bandage helped him play out the match.

After earning the win, he was treated by physiotherapist Juanjo Moreno. On Friday, the 22-year-old was scheduled to practice, but he skipped it, according to MARCA. The Spaniard wants to avoid aggravating the injury.

The Spanish outlet also reports that Alcaraz will take a call on further participation at the ATP 500 event. Although he has been scheduled to play in the evening on Saturday to be provided with maximum recovery, he is still unsure of competing in the next round against Zizou Bergs.

"I was scared" - Carlos Alcaraz on his ankle injury after Japan Open 1R win

Carlos Alcaraz at the Laver Cup 2025 - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz spoke about his injury during a post-match interview at the Japan Open. He admitted he was scared but assured fans that he would try to recover and play in the next round.

"I was scared too, I’m not gonna lie... When I planted the ankle, I was worried, because it didn’t feel good at the beginning. I’m just happy that I was able to play good tennis after that and finish the match quite good. I will try to recover to do whatever it takes to be ready for the next round," Carlos Alcaraz said (via ATPTour.com).

This is the first time Alcaraz has chosen to play in Tokyo instead of the China Open in Beijing. The World No. 1 got the better of Jannik Sinner last year to become the champion in China, but has chosen to make his debut in Tokyo this year.

The Spaniard is currently playing out an extraordinary season. He holds a 62-6 record in 2025 and has won seven titles. After his most recent triumph at the New York Major, he returned to the top of the rankings.

