Carlos Alcaraz said that defeating Novak Djokovic is not an easy task, especially at Grand Slams.

Alcaraz's 2024 Australian Open run came to an end on Wednesday, Jan. 24 with his loss to Alexander Zverev in the semifinals. With the win, Zverev is set to face Daniil Medvedev in one of the semifinals, with Djokovic and Jannik Sinner contesting the other.

At the post-match press conference, Alcaraz was asked for if anyone was capable of beating Djokovic in the Grand Slams. The Spaniard was the only player who defeated the Serb at a Major (Wimbledon Championships final) last year.

Alcaraz said that players who make a deep run at Majors are allc capable of doing it. However, the World No. 2 also admitted that beating Djokovic at a Slam is even more difficult than doing it it other tournaments.

"I think the players that are in the semifinals have the level to beat him. Let's see. It's not easy to beat Novak in a tournament, but I think it's even tougher in a Grand Slam," Carlos Alcaraz said.

"But he has to face Jannik Sinner, that he's playing an unbelievable game. He has not dropped a set in this tournament. That means that he has the level and the capacity to beat Novak. So let's see. I'm gonna watch the matches, of course. And yeah, I think the players that are in this stage has the level to beat him," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz: "I think I had chances in the fourth set, I didn't take it"

Carlos Alcaraz lost to Alexander Zverev in the 2024 Australian Open quarterfinals.

Alexander Zverev made a fast start to his Australian Open semifinal against Carlos Alcaraz and won the first two sets very quickly. He was serving for the match at 6-1, 6-3, 5-3 when Alcaraz mounted a comeback to take the match into the fourth set.

The Spaniard, however, couldn't turn turn the match around, losing 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-4 in three hours and six minutes.

After the match, Alcaraz said that he was happy to raise his level in the third set but lamented that he failed to grasp opportunities in the fourth set to level the tie.

"I'm glad to end in the third set playing great tennis. Then the beginning of the fourth set, I couldn't stay at this level. It was a pity. But anyways, I found the way to break him, his serves again, and stay on the match. But I think I had chances, you know, in the 4-3 in the fourth set. I didn't take it," he said.

"That's it. I have to improve. I have to still working on it, and let's see in the future. But it's a shame of my level today," he added.

