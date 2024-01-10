Carlos Alcaraz has left tennis fans in awe with his personalized bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk, featuring meaningful memorabilia from his career.

Alcaraz, who became a brand ambassador for the French luxury fashion house last year, collaborated with their artisans to create a new Malle Vestiaire. Crafted in Louis Vuitton's signature monogrammed canvas, the trunk curated by the Spaniard celebrates his remarkable Wimbledon 2023 triumph by showcasing the Nike shirt and shoes he wore during the final.

It also features one of his prized Babolat racquets, a pair of LV x Nike AF1s, and a special blue Speedy bag gifted to him by Pharrell Williams, the French luxury brand's creative director of menswear.

Tennis fans were amazed by the bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk, and several of them expressed their admiration for Carlos Alcaraz's photoshoot.

"Oh he ATE so bad," one fan posted.

"Served, ate, feasted, devoured...," another fan commented.

Meanwhile, other fans couldn't help but bring up Jannik Sinner's similar partnership with Gucci, especially since the Italian made waves with his custom-made Gucci duffle bag at Wimbledon 2023.

"Carlos and Jannik gonna have a luxury off," a fan joked.

"He ate and delivered, waiting for Gucci's response," another fan chimed in.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Carlos Alcaraz: "What I love about Louis Vuitton is that they are more than just a fashion brand"

Carlos Alcaraz expressed his excitement at collaborating with Louis Vuitton to create his own Malle Vestiaire, disclosing that the project had been in the works since last year.

"I’m excited to have collaborated on my own Malle Vestiaire with Louis Vuitton. It is a project we began last year and have put a lot of time and effort into with the team," Carlos Alcaraz said (via Women's Wear Daily).

The Spaniard explained that the items he had chosen for the trunk symbolized a "time capsule" of his career, ranging from his first trophy as a 10-year-old to his Wimbledon-winning kit.

"I put personal items inside it that represent my life and career, and the custom hand-painted symbols on the outside also represent me as a person — they add a nice, personalized touch. For me, it is a bit of a time capsule from my first trophy at 10 years old, to my shirt and shoes from my Wimbledon win," Alcaraz added.

Alcaraz also conveyed his admiration for Louis Vuitton, emphasizing that the brand transcended fashion by becoming an integral part of culture. He stated that the iconic chess campaign featuring football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could only have been executed by the French luxury fashion house.

"What I love about Louis Vuitton is that they are more than just a fashion brand. It is more than just clothes. The brand is ingrained in culture and has been for over 100 years," Carlos Alcaraz said.

"They understand how to mix fashion with art, design, sport and music, to make something unique and special. The campaign with Messi and Ronaldo playing chess, for example. I think only Louis Vuitton could do that," he added.