Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner? Italian's coach takes a crack at who's stronger

Jannik Sinner's coach, Simone Vagnozzi, weighed in on the debate over who is better between Carlos Alcaraz and the World No. 1. The former Italian player is in no rush to pick a winner and wants to wait till their careers are over.

Alcaraz and Sinner are the hot commodities in men's tennis at the moment. Multiple Grand Slam champions, the youngsters have many years left in their tank to achieve record numbers. However, the debate over who is better between the two has already divided many.

Sinner's coach Vagnozzi sat for an interview with Giorgia Mecca of Venerdì di Repubblica, where he discussed several topics surrounding men's tennis. One of those was the hot debate between Sinner and Alcaraz. The 41-year-old, however, refused to pick a winner at the moment.

"Who is stronger between Alcaraz and Sinner? We'll find out when their careers are over and we count the titles they've won. They are both extraordinary players, but it depends on the surface, the weather that day, the time they step on court..." Vagnozzi said (translated from Italian).

As of now, Carlos Alcaraz has won four Grand Slam titles, including at least one on each surface, while Jannik Sinner holds three, all on hard courts. In terms of rankings, Sinner currently leads the pack and has held the World No. 1 spot for 45 weeks, compared to Alcaraz’s 36 weeks, with his last reign ending in September 2023.

A look at Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's 2025 season

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at the Six Kings Slam 2024 - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz began their 2025 season at the Australian Open. The Spaniard was beaten by Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinal, while the Italian went on to defend his title successfully.

The months to follow were tumultuous. Sinner accepted a three-month suspension after reaching an agreement with WADA in connection with his failed doping tests. The World No. 1 has not played any tournaments since the Australian Open and will now make his return to the sport at the Italian Open in Rome.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz continued his impressive run. He won a title in Rotterdam and, more recently, in Monte-Carlo while also making several deep runs in multiple events. Currently, he is playing at the Barcelona Open and will face Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals.

Sinner continues to hold the World No. 1 rank and will make his return as the top-ranked player in May. Alcaraz is ranked at No. 2 after his triumph in Monte-Carlo, but is still far away from the Italian's ranking points.

