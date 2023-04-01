Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have prevented a highly anticipated vacuum that the Big 4 of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray will leave as they approach the twilight of their respective careers, believes former player-turned-commentator Mark Petchey. As per Petchey, Alcaraz and Sinner are even better than the Big 4 in some regards.

Alcaraz and Sinner played out another thriller on Friday in their budding rivalry. After Alcaraz beat Sinner in the Indian Wells semifinals a couple of weeks ago, the Italian got the better of the Spaniard in the Miami Open semifinals with a 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2 win. Their head-to-head record is now tied at 3-3.

Reflecting on the match and their careers so far, Petchey feels Alcaraz and Sinner will not let the Big 4's absence be felt. The British commentator and analyst opined that the young duo move better on the court than Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, and Murray.

"We were all heading towards the fact that we thought there was going to be this vaccum as the Big 4 were raging against the light in their respective careers," Mark Petchey said on a segment for Tennis Channel.

"Yet we already have a couple of players that have elevated our perspective of the sport. The way they move at the back of the court seems to be better than even the Big 4."

Alcaraz, who lost the World No. 1 spot as well after the loss to Sinner, will now turn his attention towards the clay-court season. Meanwhile, Sinner will face Daniil Medvedev in the Miami Open final on Sunday.

Carlos Alcaraz feels his and Jannik Sinner's matches are "really beautiful to watch"

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the 2022 US Open.

Carlos Alcaraz reflected on the high amount of interest among tennis fans across the world whenever he and Jannik Sinner face each other. Alcaraz said that he feels a different energy from the crowd during his matches against Sinner and the "beautiful tennis" they produce catches the attention of tennis enthusiasts everywhere.

"I feel something different about the crowd when I play against Jannik. You know, I think around the world is probably all the people watching this match because I think it's really beautiful to watch," Carlos Alcaraz said during a press conference after the match.

Many will probably hope to see a few Alcaraz-Sinner classics during the upcoming claycourt season as well, with a French Open epic. They have played each other twice before at the Grand Slams, with both players sharing the spoils. Sinner beat Alcaraz at Wimbledon last year, while Alcaraz won a five-set thriller at the US Open.

