Watch: Next-Gen sensations Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner produce an outstanding rally as they hit the practice courts together ahead of the Canadian Open

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner took to the practice courts in Montreal prior to their second-round matches at the Canadian Open. The pair were seen sweating it out and produced some outstanding rallies.

Their session showcased great variety as the rivals went for cross-court shots, came to the net, produced volleys and hit mind-blowing winners.

Tennis TV shared a glimpse of one of their most electrifying rallies on their Twitter account and even labeled it the point of the tournament.

Watch the full video here:

The Spaniard and the Italian have witnessed a meteoric rise in the tennis world in recent times. The duo have been touted as the next-biggest rivalry in tennis and that has been evident in their recent clashes. Both have had magnificent seasons so far.

Carlos Alcaraz has racked up four titles this season, two of them being Masters 1000s at Indian Wells and the Madrid Open. His other two titles have come at the Barcelona Open and the Rio Open. He also reached his second Grand Slam quarterfinals at the 2022 French Open, where he was ousted by Alexander Zverev.

Jannik Sinner notably reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open as well as Wimbledon. He claimed his first title in 2022 at the recently concluded Croatia Open. It turned out to be a sensational final as the Italian outsmarted Carlos Alcaraz 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-1 to lift the trophy.

This was their second encounter within a month, with Sinner emerging on top on both occasions. Sinner defeated the teenager in the fourth round of Wimbledon 6-1, 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-3.

After his second consecutive loss to the Italian, a disappointed Alcaraz vowed during his post-match speech that he would soon figure out a way to tackle the 20-year-old.

“Jannik, second time you beat me this year, I’m going to figure out how to beat you this year,” Alcaraz promised.

Apart from Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz has been defeated by 2 more Italians this year

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are on a potential collision course in the semifinals of the Canadian Open

Carlos Alcaraz has registered 42 wins against seven losses so far this season. Of the seven losses, four have been at the hands of the Italians.

The young Spaniard’s year began with a third-round loss to Italian Matteo Berrettini at the Australian Open. Berrettini edged Alcaraz 6-2, 7-6(3), 4-6, 2-6, 7-6(5).

At Wimbledon, Jannik Sinner outdid the teenager and later in the Hamburg European Open final, Italian Lorenzo Musetti got the better of Alcaraz 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-4 to win his maiden ATP title.

The World No. 4’s final defeat came in Umag when he lost for a second time to Jannik Sinner and was unsuccessful in defending the title.

Before the Croatia Open final, Alcaraz admitted that he dreaded playing against the Italians.

“I have nightmares with Italian players, but I'm trying to show my best,” he said.

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Spaniard further spoke about his loss to the trio.

"They are all very strong players with completely different characteristics. They really gave me a hard time, although in some cases I missed out on the victory due to some small details. Sinner is, without doubt the one that surprised me the most. Against Berrettini I knew what I was going to face, I knew his style, with Musetti the same. But Jannik surprised me: by his way of being on the pitch and by the level of aggressiveness he manages to express in every exchange,” analyzed the Spaniard.

At the Canadian Open, Alcaraz and Sinner find themselves in the same half of the draw and are on a potential semifinal collision course.

