Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's US Open 2025 outfits revealed

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Aug 13, 2025 13:42 GMT
Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty
Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

The American athletic giant Nike has recently released Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz kits for the 2025 US Open tournament. The top two players in men's singles are currently seen in action at the 2025 Cincinnati Masters after skipping the Canadian Open.

The Italian sensation, Jannik Sinner, defeated the Colombian player, Daniel Elahi Galán, in the round of 64, and in the round of 32, he defeated, Canadian player, Gabriel Diallo. Whereas the current World No. 2, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, defeated Bosnian player Damir Džumhur and then Serbian Hamad Medjedovic. They both have now reached the round of 16.

Sinner has endorsed Nike in equipment, apparel, and shoes since signing the sponsorship deal in 2019. Alcaraz is also sponsored by the American athletic giant for apparel and shoes. The brand recently revealed kits for the top two for the upcoming US Open, which will be held from August 24 to September 7, 2025.

also-read-trending Trending

Sinner's kit features a navy blue shirt with matching navy blue shorts, while Alacaraz's is a pink-colored, sleeveless athletic wear with maroon shorts.

In his 2025 season, Jannik Sinner defended his Australian title after defeating Alexander Zverev in the finals. He won the 2025 Wimbledon Championship after defeating Alcaraz in the final round. In his current campaign, Carlos Alcaraz lifted the 2025 French Open and Italian Open trophies after defeating Sinner in the finals, among other titles.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz reflect on each other's talents in the sport

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

The top two icons of tennis, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, have clashed with each other several times throughout their notable careers. However, both players have reflected admiration for each other.

"I keep looking up to Carlos because even today I felt like he was doing a couple of things better than I did. That's something we will work on because he's going to come for us again." Sinner added via BBC

While reflecting on their competition, Alcaraz added via BBC,

"I think it's great for us and for tennis. Every time we play against each other, I think our level is really high. I don't see any player playing against each other having the level that we are playing when we face each other."

In his next round at the 2025 Cincinnati Masters, Sinner will lock horns with French player Adrian Mannarino, and Alcaraz will face Italian player Luca Nardi.

