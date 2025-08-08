"It's been amazing to see my family" - Jannik Sinner shifts focus from healing journey back home to 'tough' Cincinnati Open conditions

Jannik Sinner has spoken about his mindset as he prepares to defend his title amid the tough conditions at the 2025 Cincinnati Masters. The Italian is back on the court after recovering from an injury which he suffered at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, en route to lifting the coveted Grand Slam.

Sinner defeated the current World No.2, Carlos Alcaraz, in the 2025 Wimbledon final. At the 2025 French Open, Alcaraz had emerged victorious in the final. The Cincinnati Masters will mark his first event since his triumph at All England Club.

At the Australian Open this year, the Rod Laver Arena saw Sinner win his third Grand Slam after he beat Alexander Zverev in the final. In a pre-Cincinnati interview on August 8, 2025 via Tennis TV, Sinner expressed his thoughts on the positive conclusion of his 2025 Wimbledon journey and how he is looking forward to defending his title at the 2025 Cincinnati Masters.

"It has been amazing to see my family, there my brother, the people I really love, which I saw after the tournament, it was such a nice atmosphere. But it happened already, we are here in Cincinnati, we try to get ready. I hear the conditions are very very tough to play for us players. So, here and New York is going to be very important for me and hopefully it's going to be a good US swing," Jannik Sinner shared. (0:30 onwards)

Sinner is all set to play in the Cincinnati Open and will lock horns with Colombian player, Daniel Elahi Galán in the round of 64.

Jannik Sinner reflects on coming back to Cincinnati Open's renovated Lindner Family Tennis Center

Jannik Sinner at TENNIS: AUG 19 Cincinnati Open - Source: Getty

During the same interview, Jannik Sinner shared his thoughts on coming back to the now renovated Lindner Family Tennis Center, which hosts the Cincinnati Open. The center underwent complete transformation with added buildings, courts, pavilions, and common areas.

"It's very strange for us players to come to a place where everything is new, and it took me a couple of days to understand where the locker rooms and then where the dining room is, and then all these kind of things, but it's amazing. We are very happy and lucky that these kind of things happen also in our sport. They did an amazing job." (2:47 onwards)

The project took 11 months and $260 million and commenced a week after the conclusion of the 2024 tournament, as per WTA Tennis.

