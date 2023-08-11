Carlos Alcaraz, John McEnroe, Bianca Andreescu, Frances Tiafoe, and more big names to feature in US Open exhibition matches for Ukraine Relief

With US Open around the corner, big names including Carlos Alcaraz, John McEnroe, Bianca Andreescu, and Frances Tiafoe are set to feature in the event's exhibition matches for Ukraine Relief Fund.

Exhibition matches have picked up massive chatter and earned a fast-growing reputation in the tennis world in recent years. Intending to donate proceeds from this event toward numerous global causes, these matches often feature players with noteworthy stature in the sport.

For the 2023 season, names of stars scheduled to be officially featured in the hardcourt Major were recently released. The names include - defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, American tennis legend John McEnroe, Canadian star Bianca Andreescu, and American prodigy Frances Tiafoe.

Apart from them, promising names in the tour, including Jessica Pegula, Matteo Berretini, Elina Svitolina, and Christopher Eubanks, are also set to mark their appearance in the exhibition matches ahead of the Flushing Meadows event.

"See y'all there! August 23rd at 7 pm | US Open Fan Week" - US Open Tennis

The upcoming exhibition showdown at the 2023 US Open will be a ticketed event set to commence in the Louis Armstrong Stadium on Wednesday, August 23, from 7-9 pm. Furthermore, the charitable proceeds from these matches will benefit Ukraine Relief Fund via GlobalGiving.

These exhibition matches will be included as a part of the US Open Fan Week, where tennis enthusiasts from across the globe are granted free admission to visit the grounds and witness their favorite players practice ahead of the event.

"I was in shock; I didn't expect her to be in Toronto" - Carlos Alcaraz on meeting Maria Sharapova

Carlos Alcaraz met Maria Sharapova in Toronto

Carlos Alcaraz recently crossed paths with Maria Sharapova and later talked about his experience of meeting the Russian superstar.

The Spaniard downed Ben Sheldon, 6-3, 7-6(3), in the second round of the 2023 Canadian Open on Wednesday. Later in a post-match press conference, Alcaraz talked about his encounter with Sharapova.

In his address, Alcaraz mentioned his contact with Sharapova in a lift in Toronto. The World No. 1 also stated his deep admiration for the five-time Grand Slam champion.

"I watch her, you know, a lot of matches. She was a great tennis player. She was probably one of the best player in the world. And I was in shock because I didn't expect her to be here in Toronto. And she was first in the lift and it was, she is Maria or no? You know what I mean?" Alcaraz said.