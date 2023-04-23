Carlos Alcaraz celebrated his Barcelona Open triumph by following the customary tradition of jumping into the pool with ball kids.

The World No. 2 defended his Barcelona title by defeating second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in the final on Sunday, April 23. Since his return to the tour in February, Alcaraz has played five tournaments, winning three and reaching the finals in one. At the Miami Open, the 19-year-old lost to Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the tournament.

The Barcelona Open maintains an iconic tradition where the champions jump into the pool along with the ball kids to celebrate their title win. Alcaraz followed the same as he dived into the water, followed by a bunch of ball kids, who were equally excited to celebrate the Spaniard's win.

Winning the trophy in Barcelona in front of my family and friends is incredible, says Carlos Alcaraz

Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2023 - Day Seven

Speaking to the media after winning the Barcelona title, Carlos Alcaraz expressed his delight at winning the trophy in front of his family and friends.

"It is incredible," Alcaraz said. "To feel this energy and lift the trophy in Barcelona in front of my family and friends, and most members of my team are here as well. Playing this level and to lift the trophy in front of them is a good feeling for me."

The former World No. 1 also shed some light on some pre-match preparations. He highlighted the importance of staying relaxed in stressful situations.

"Me and my team were talking before the match about staying relaxed,” said Alcaraz. "To want to play the tough moments. Staying relaxed is the most important part for me. To forget the mistakes, everything and be myself on court. Not to think about all the people watching, but just me, the court, the racquet and the final."

Carlos Alcaraz will next compete at the Mutua Madrid Open in Spain. The Spaniard will begin the tournament as the No. 1 seed after Novak Djokovic announced his withdrawal.

Alcaraz will be defending another trophy in Madrid, where he defeated Alexander Zverev, Rafael Nadal, and Djokovic en route to the title last year.

