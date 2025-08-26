  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 26, 2025 06:10 GMT
"Carlos Alcaraz keeps forgetting that he's bald" - Fans in splits over Spaniard's fruitless gesture after US Open 1R win

Carlos Alcaraz turned heads as he arrived with a new hairstyle for his first round match against Reilly Opelka on Monday. The Spaniard has shaved his head, and after his win against Opelka, Alcaraz forgot about the ramifications of his new look.

A fan uploaded a video in which Alcaraz brushes his fingers over his head like he generally did when he had a head full of hair. However, it was to no avail, given that he had a buzz cut hairstyle.

"he keeps forgetting that he’s bald," one fan wrote.
This prompted several types of reactions from the netizens.

"NOTHING TO RUN THIS HANDS THROUGH," one fan wrote.
"It’s the phantom hair syndrome. Never really goes away 😅" one fan added.
"yeah Carlos, it's really NOT there," another fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"As long as you win," one fan wrote.
"Alcaraz's bald head is shining brighter than his trophy cabinet," one fan joked.

Though a change in hairstyle, Carlos Alcaraz's dominance on the tennis court remains the same. He won in straight sets against Reilly Opelka to set up a second-round match with Mattia Bellucci.

Story behind Carlos Alcaraz's new hair look

Carlos Alcaraz's buzz cut look wasn't a planned fashion statement. He reportedly wanted to bleach his hair, but after it went wrong, his brother Alvaro shaved it all off for a clean slate.

"I got a haircut that didn't turn out very well, and I had to shave it all off," Alcaraz said.
Apart from fans, several sports figures and celebrities have also chimed in on this new look. Golf star Rory McIlroy called it "a good look." Meanwhile, Frances Tiafoe, a close friend and rival, didn’t hold back:

"It's terrible. It's definitely terrible. That's my guy, though," Tiafoe joked. "Funny, I looked at him, and I was like, 'I guess you're aerodynamic.'"
"I don't know who told him to do that, but it's terrible. From a guy who gets haircuts week in, week out, who prides himself on good haircuts, it's horrendous," Tiafoe added. "But at the end of the day, it's Carlos, and that's my guy. But yeah, he needs to get with me. He needs to get with me for sure."

It won't be the first time that someone from Spain donned a new look and won the US Open title. Rafael Nadal did it previously, and something similar could be waiting for Alcaraz as well.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
