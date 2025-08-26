Worried about Carlos Alcaraz's new haircut? Even Rafael Nadal had his hair cut before US Open maiden title

Carlos Alcaraz has become the talk of the town at the 2025 US Open, even before he took to court for his first-round match in New York. Before the clash against Reilly Opelka, the Spaniard unveiled his new haircut at the tournament, much to the chagrin of fans.

In what could only be described as a buzz cut gone badly, Alcaraz appeared at Flushing Meadows without his beautiful black locks, just hours after being seen on site with his old hairstyle. Seeing his new look, fans took to social media to share their disappointment, calling it 'awful' and other such terms.

However, the World No. 2 confirmed later on that this was not the look he was originally going for. Instead, Alcaraz, and his brother Alvaro, wanted to try another haircut, and ended up having to 'shave it all off' when it did not go according to plan.

"I got a haircut that didn't turn out very well, and I had to shave it all off," Alcaraz revealed.

For fans of the reigning Wimbledon champion worried that this is not a Grand Slam-winning look, worry no more. Even the legendary Rafael Nadal did the same at New York in 2010, cutting off his fan-favorite long locks and going for a shorter style for the first time.

Julien Farel, hairdresser to the stars at the US Open, shared the experience in an interview, stating that Nadal asked him to make his new look 'carefree' and 'natural.'

"I cut Nadal’s hair so that it looks carefree and natural,” Farel said to Cosmopolitan. “So that it falls into place when he’s on the court and off.”

In 2010, seeded No. 1 at the tournament, won the event for the first time, beating Novak Djokovic in the final. By doing so, he completed the Career Grand Slam, winning all four Majors at least once each.

Frances Tiafoe gives his verdict on Carlos Alcaraz's new hairstyle at US Open 2025

2025 US Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Frances Tiafoe gave his verdict on Carlos Alcaraz's new haircut at the 2025 US Open, deeming it 'horrible' and 'terrible.' Tiafoe was one of the first people to get their eyes on the look, running into the Spaniard on his way back after winning his first-round match.

"Yeah, it’s horrible. It's terrible. He’s my guy though. It’s funny. I looked at him and I was like: ‘I guess you’re aerodynamic.’ Juan Carlos ‘Mosquito’ was laughing. He was like: ‘Yeah, he’s faster than he already was.’ I was like: ‘Well, that’s a problem.’ I don’t know who told him that it’s good. I don’t know who told him to do that, but it’s terrible," Tiafoe said in his press conference.

Alcaraz also won his first round in New York, beating Reilly Opelka in straight sets on Monday.

