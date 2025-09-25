"Carlos Alcaraz looks like a pop star now";"His best so far" - Fans give their verdict on World No. 1's new 'Oreo' haircut at Japan Open

Carlos Alcaraz, the reigning World No. 1, made a winning start to his maiden Japan Open campaign, defeating Sebastian Baez in straight sets in the first round. However, for several tennis fans, the Spaniard's tennis wasn't the only talking point. They also reacted to the haircut the six-time Major champion sported on his Tokyo debut.In the aftermath of his 2025 US Open title triumph, Alcaraz dyed his hair platinum blonde and sported a buzzcut version of the hairstyle at the Laver Cup. In Japan, the Spaniard has retained the same hairstyle, but he has also kept a stubble to enhance his overall look. Fans caught a glimpse of it after pictures of the World No. 1 surfaced from a press conference at the ATP 500 event.Carlos in his Oreo hair era byu/Sophisticatedcaty intennisMost tennis fans on Reddit were appreciative of Carlos Alcaraz's new look and his 'Oreo' haircut.&quot;He looks like a pop star now!,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;IMO that‘s his best haircut so far,&quot; commented another.&quot;VictorBarber… you killed it this time but I’m watching you like a hawk,&quot; another fan chimed in, playfully teasing the Spaniard's barber Victor.&quot;Looking gorgeous,&quot; stated one.&quot;FINALLY SOME GOOD F**KING HAIR,&quot; added another.&quot;Sue me but it looks goooooood,&quot; weighed in yet another fan.Carlos Alcaraz survives injury scare to down Sebastian Baez in Japan Open 1R; faces Zizou Bergs nextCarlos Alcaraz during a press conference at the 2025 Japan Open (Source: Getty)Carlos Alcaraz got off to the best possible start on his Japan Open debut, as he established a 2-0 first-set lead against Sebastian Baez. However, a short while later, the Spaniard injured his ankle during a rally and fell to the floor in clear distress. He subsequently took a mid-match, on-court medical timeout.Despite resuming play rather gingerly after getting his ankle well taped up, the World No. 1 soon picked up the pace and looked back to his best. He eventually wrapped up the contest 6-4, 6-2, hitting some trademark forehands and drop shots along the way.In his post-match interview, Alcaraz admitted that the injury made him think about potentially retiring from the match.&quot;I was scared. I am not going to lie. I felt my ankle and didn’t feel great. In the first five minutes, I thought I wouldn’t continue,&quot; he said.The Spaniard, the top seed in Tokyo, is set to clash against Zizou Bergs next. Bergs ousted newly-crowned Chengdu Open champion Alejandro Tabilo in the first round.