Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti's Monte-Carlo Masters final being rescheduled impresses fans: "Miami Open should take notes"

The rescheduling of Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti's final match at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters impressed tennis fans. This match will mark the fifth time that Alcaraz and Musetti will face each other on the ATP Tour

Alcaraz, seeded second at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Monaco, kicked off his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. He emerged victorious against Francisco Cerundolo in his opening match before besting qualifier Daniel Altmaier in the third round.

Carlos Alcaraz then overcame 12th seed Arthur Fils and compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, to secure his spot in the final.

On the other hand, Lorenzo Musetti, seeded 13th at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters, defeated Bu Yunchaokete, Jiri Lehecka, and Matteo Berrettini in the first three rounds. The Italian then beat defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals and eighth seed Alex de Minaur in the semifinals to earn his place in the final.

Ahead of Carlos Alcaraz and Musetti's final match, the Monte-Carlo Masters organizers announced a schedule change due to the weather forecast. They revealed that the singles finals had been rescheduled to begin at noon local time to ensure the players had the best opportunity to complete their match successfully.

"NEWS: Due to the weather forecast for Sunday, in consultation with ATP officials, the Tournament organisers have decided to schedule the Singles Final at 12:00 PM on Court Rainier III in order to give the best opportunity to successfully complete this incredible 2025 edition," the Monte-Carlo Masters posted on X.

This decision of the ATP Masters 1000 claycourt tournament's organizers was met with praise from tennis fans, who took to social media to express their appreciation

One fan commended the tournament for adapting the schedule based on weather forecasts and suggested that the organizers of the 2025 Miami Open should take notes from the Monte-Carlo Masters. The fan referenced the Miami Open because the final match between Novak Djokovic and Jakub Mensik was delayed nearly six hours due to rain.

"Will say I'm glad with the proactive method of changing start times based on weather forecasts. Miami could've taken a page out of this book. In an ever more volatile weather climate, dynamic thinking is what's needed for tennis," a fan posted.

One fan expressed appreciation for the "pro-active scheduling" of the final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti, deeming it "refreshing."

"Refreshing to see pro-active scheduling. 👏 👏," a fan wrote.

"James Blake Should take notes on how to run a big tournament properly," a fan posted.

"A tennis tournament actually proactively changing a schedule due to the forecast instead of taking the wait and pray method????" a fan wrote.

Here are some other fan reactions:

"Great decision from the tournament! The @MiamiOpen should take notes…" a fan posted.

"Great job from Monte-Carlo taking matters into their own hands & making a decision like this 2 days ahead of time based on weather forecast. Maybe now other 1000s will follow suit. Better for the players, fans, media, staff and everyone involved!" a fan wrote.

"Finally a tournament that can make some wise decisions days ahead instead of being surprised on the day of like we are living in the stone age. Even then people could read the weather and plan," a fan posted.

Carlos Alcaraz will aim to win his second title of the season at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters, having secured his first title at the ABN AMRO Open by defeating Alex de Minaur in the final. Meanwhile, Lorenzo Musetti will be looking to claim his first title of the season

A look into Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti's head-to-head record ahead of their clash at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 final

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters [Image Source: Getty Images]

Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti have faced off four times on the ATP Tour, with the Spaniard emerging victorious in three encounters.

Their first meeting was in the final of the 2022 Hamburg European Open, which Musetti won 6–4, 6–7(6), 6–4 to claim the ATP 500 claycourt trophy, his first ATP Tour title.

Their next clash came in the fourth round of the 2023 French Open, where Carlos Alcaraz dominated and defeated the Italian in straight sets, with a commanding 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 score. The four-time Grand Slam champion then went on to play till the semifinals before falling to the eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti then met in the second round of the 2023 China Open, where the Spaniard emerged victorious with a convincing 6-2, 6-2 win. Their most recent encounter took place in the fourth round of the 2024 Miami Open, where Alcaraz secured a 6-3, 6-3 triumph over Musetti.

