Carlos Alcaraz makes amusing confession about handmade Monte-Carlo trophy

ATP star Carlos Alcaraz recently unveiled his creative skills in a press conference. After clinching the Masters 1000 title in Monte Carlo, the Spaniard showcased a handmade trophy that he created before the tournament began. While asking for a review of his creativity, he admitted that it could've been better.

Carlos Alcaraz clinched his first Monte Carlo Masters title in 2025 by overcoming Lorenzo Musetti 3–6, 6–1, 6–0 in the final. This victory marked his sixth ATP Masters 1000 title and 18th career title along with pushing him to world No. 2. Surprisingly, Alcaraz had never won a match at Monte Carlo before this tournament. This victory came after a challenging period, including an early exit at the Miami Open.

Carlos Alcaraz recently opened up about the determination he held to secure this title. In a press conference following the victory over Lorenzo Mussetti, the ATP star unveiled a small clay trophy that he created to hype himself up ahead of the event.

"This is a trophy that I made! Guys! What do you think guys? Its the worst one. I made it in the media day before the tournament began so I could have done better," he said.

Admitting that the handmade trophy could've looked better, he gripped the Monte Carlo Masters trophy, saying:

"But I gotta keep this one."

After clinching the title, Carlos Alcaraz plans to have no rest and is advancing towards the ongoing event in Barcelona.

Carlos Alcaraz identifies the young "beast" on the ATP tour

Carlos Alcaraz at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Eight - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz recently shared his observation of Arthur Fils' rising potential. After facing him in the quarterfinals, the Spaniard couldn't stop himself from applauding the Frenchman's ability to put pressure on his rivals. He also predicted that this wouldn't be the last time that he faced Fils. According to him, the 20-year-old would rise to book more such matches.

"Honestly, I don’t feel any difference playing against someone of the same generation as me. I just come into the match, or try to, in the same way to others. But Arthur is someone who is going to be there and I am going to play more than once against him for sure. Physically he is a beast. He is a complete beast. The power on his shots is unbelievably high," he said, in a press conference following the victory.

Alcaraz will be initiating his anticipated campaign at the Barcelona Open on April 15. With Arthur Fils competing at the event, he could once again earn a chance to compete against the Spaniard.

