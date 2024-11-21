Carlos Alcaraz makes his feelings known on 'his life after Rafael Nadal's retirement' with popular meme

Carlos Alcaraz is still coming to terms with Rafael Nadal's retirement from professional tennis, using a popular meme to express his emotions. The 21-year-old had been visibly moved while witnessing Nadal's farewell at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals.

Arriving in Malaga for the prestigious team event after his disappointing campaign at the ATP Finals, Alcaraz was determined to see Nadal "retire with a title" for a perfect send-off. However, despite his best efforts, the Netherlands defeated Spain 2-1 in their quarterfinal clash, bringing an end to the former World No. 1's illustrious career.

Following the 22-time Grand Slam champion's 6-4, 6-4 loss to Botic van de Zandschulp, Alcaraz briefly managed to keep Spain's chances alive by beating Tallon Griekspoor 7-6(0), 6-3, which he dedicated to Rafael Nadal.

However, Carlos Alcaraz was unable to postpone the 38-year-old's retirement for too long, as Alcaraz and Marcell Granollers suffered a 7-6(4), 7-6(3) loss to Van de Zandschulp and Wesley Koolhof in the doubles decider. The World No. 3 was visibly emotional as he embraced Nadal after the tennis legend delivered his retirement address.

The 21-year-old recently took to social media to showcase his feelings about Rafael Nadal's retirement, sharing a post with the popular 'Sad Pablo Escobar' meme from the Netflix show 'Narcos,' which depicted the character as lost and forlorn.

"My life after Rafael Nadal has retired," Alcaraz shared on his Instagram story (Translated from Spanish).

Carlos Alcaraz pens a heartfelt farewell message for Rafael Nadal: "Thanks to you I have become a professional tennis player"

Carlos Alcaraz also penned an emotional farewell message for Rafael Nadal after his retirement, emphasizing that he could compete in more Davis Cups in the future but that there would only ever be one of the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

Alcaraz credited his "idol" for inspiring him to become a professional tennis player and highlighted the former World No. 1's "eternal legacy" as the best ambassador for the sport.

"There will be many more Davis, there is only one Rafa ❤️ Thanks to you I have become a professional tennis player. It has been a blessing to be able to live your career as a child for whom you were an idol and then as a teammate! The best possible ambassador who leaves an eternal legacy 🙏🏻," Alcaraz posted on X.

Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, extended his gratitude to Alcaraz and Team Spain for making the final days of his career special with their camaraderie at the Davis Cup Finals, calling it an "honor" to compete alongside them.

