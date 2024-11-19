"I did it for Rafael Nadal" - Carlos Alcaraz makes his feelings known after keeping Spain's chances alive at Davis Cup Finals

Carlos Alcaraz secured Spain's first win at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals by defeating the Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor in the second single contest of the tie. The result has kept Spain in the tournament and has also potentially prolonged Rafael Nadal's professional career.

Nadal lost to Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-4 in the first singles contest of the Spain vs Netherlands' quarterfinals tie at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals on November 19. However, the Dutch lead was quickly wiped out by Carlos Alcaraz, who vanquished Tallon Griekspoor in straight sets within two hours after Nadal's loss.

Griekspoor kept pace with Alcaraz's aggressive game style in the first set, but the young Spaniard eventually took the one-set advantage by running the table in the tiebreaker. In the second set, Alcaraz could muster an early break of Griekspoor's serve, and that was enough for the World No. 3 to win the match 7-6 (0), 6-3.

In his on-court interview after the match, Carlos Alcaraz looked back on an emotional day. He stressed the importance of bringing his A-game while donning his national colors and dedicated his win over Griekspoor to Rafael Nadal, who is playing his final professional tournament in Malaga this week.

“It’s an emotional day, but once you step on the court you have to forget everything and show your best tennis. It’s the Davis Cup, it's a really important tournament for me, I think for everyone. I try to play my best tennis, get the win, and give Spain the chance to qualify and win. I did it for Rafa," Carlos Alcaraz told the presenter.

"I want Rafael Nadal to retire with a title" : Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz is planning a perfect sendoff for Rafael Nadal as the latter prepares for life after tennis. The 38-year-old has announced that he will hang up his racket after fulfilling national duties for one last time at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals. During his campaign at the 2024 ATP Finals in Turin, Alcaraz said he wished to win the 2024 Davis Cup for Rafael Nadal.

Alcaraz acknowledged that it would be an emotional time for him and the entire Spanish contingent during the Davis Cup and hoped for a magical farewell for Spain's greatest-ever tennis player.

"I think it's most important for Rafa, for his last tournament. I really want him to retire with a title. It's going to be really, really emotional and a really special tournament for me," the youngster said while speaking to reporters.

"It is the last tournament of the year for me, probably one of the most special tournaments that I'm going to play. Last tournament of Rafa, I'll be able to be next to him in the last moments on a tennis court for him," Alcaraz added.

Rafael Nadal has lifted the Davis Cup five times in his career. His first title at the event came back in his debut year, 2004. The 22-time Grand Slam then became the fulcrum of his team when they emerged victorious in 2008, 2009, 2011, and 2019.

