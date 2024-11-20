Rafael Nadal bid farewell to his illustrious tennis career with an emotional retirement address at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals in Malaga. However, viewers in the United States were unable to fully experience the moment due to the subpar coverage by the Tennis Channel, causing fans to lash out at the network's broadcast team.

Nadal played the opening singles match for Spain in their blockbuster quarterfinal clash with the Netherlands, taking on Botic van de Zandschulp. The Dutchman claimed a 6-4, 6-4 victory in the highly anticipated battle, handing the former World No. 1 a loss in the final match of his career.

Although Carlos Alcaraz won the second singles match against Tallon Griekspoor, he fell short in the crucial doubles decider alongside Marcell Granollers, bringing an end to the 22-time Grand Slam champion's career.

Trending

Following Spain's exit, Rafael Nadal returned to the court to deliver his retirement address, speaking about the legacy he hoped to leave behind, paying tribute to his family, and reflecting on the "privilege" of his remarkable career. The Tennis Channel broadcast the Spaniard's retirement in the USA and later shared his speech on social media.

Expand Tweet

However, the Tennis Channel's live coverage sparked significant backlash, as fans lashed out at the network for "ruining" the experience of Nadal's retirement. Many of them criticized the "disgraceful" coverage, as the commentators talked over the 38-year-old's speech.

"You guys should be ashamed of your coverage. You spoke over his retirement speech! What a disaster," one fan commented.

"Maybe you should have let us watch and hear the entire ceremony instead of disrespecting Rafa by talking over him. Absolutely appalling," another fan chimed in.

"Wow how beautiful. Unlike your commentators YAPPING over this happening live. Disgraceful," a fan remarked.

"You ruined it all. You owe an apology to millions of people around the world. And you call yourself the tennis channel," said another.

Fans were also frustrated by the lack of a translator, arguing that if the commentators were going to talk over the 22-time Grand Slam champion's speech, it should've included a translation of the Spaniard's words.

"Rafa is speaking at his RETIREMENT CEREMONY and nobody thought to have a translator or Spanish speaker involved? 🇺🇸 TC crowd… I feel you," one fan posted.

"If only we could have had a translator!," a fan wrote.

"Maybe hire an interpreter for a day...slip 'em a hundred bucks...cheap," another fan chimed in.

"If you were going to talk over Rafa you should’ve had someone who could translate what he was saying to your English audience," said yet another.

Rafael Nadal expresses gratitude to fans in emotional retirement speech: "Thank you all, the public; it's been 20 years, good and bad"

Rafael Nadal (Source: Getty)

Rafael Nadal commenced his emotional retirement address by extending his heartfelt gratitude to fans, both in Spain and around the world, for their affection and support through the ups and downs of his two-decade-long career.

"I have to thank a lot of people. I'll start with those who are here today. Thank you all, the public. It's been 20 years, good and bad. I've been able to live with all of you, I want to generalize my gratitude to all of Spain and the world in general. I've felt super lucky to feel so much affection from everyone, especially in Spain," Nadal said.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion also thanked Carlos Alcaraz and the Spanish Davis Cup contingent for giving him the opportunity to experience the team environment in the final days of his career, describing it as a "privilege and honor."

"I want to thank you for allowing me the opportunity to spend these last few days as a team player. I have experienced many of the most exciting moments of my career with the Spanish team. It has been a privilege and an honour, we have achieved some great things together," he added.

In closing, Nadal paid tribute to his loved ones, thanking his wife Maria Francisca Perello, his sister Maribel and his parents for their unwavering support in difficult times and for keeping him "grounded" in moments of success.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here