Carlos Alcaraz makes his feelings known on 'weird' criticism of Netflix documentary

Carlos Alcaraz's Netflix documentary, titled 'Carlos Alcaraz: My Way', was released in April this year. While the documentary has received praise, it has also faced criticism from some quarters. The Spaniard recently voiced his thoughts on the latter.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the 2025 Italian Open, Alcaraz suggested that he doesn't pay too much attention to what people think about the documentary. According to the Spaniard, only the opinions of the people closest to him matter.

"Well, I mean, one thing that I learned was about not thinking about anything the people say to me, or not the real people, my close people, my team, my family, or my close friends. I'm trying just to think not about that. Yeah, I hear good things, bad things about that. So I just want to keep in my path, keep it my own way," Alcaraz said. (from 6:55)

Some of the criticism directed at the documentary has revolved around its portrayal of Carlos Alcaraz's approach to tennis. There is a scene that features his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero and agent Albert Molina being critical of the 22-year-old's fondness for parties. According to Ferrero and Molina, this is likely to come with adverse consequences as far as Alcaraz's tennis career is concerned.

Touching upon this subject during the press conference, the former No. 1 said:

"But sometimes they found it, like, weird following that path, like enjoying life, not being such a professional that probably they could do it. But, I mean, I just, as I said, follow with the things that I want, that I like, my team, the things that my team tell me, my close people, my family and my friends, and that's it."

The Spaniard went on to appreciate the differences in opinions between himself and the rest of his team members.

"I'm not going to say the fight, but the conversation we have, coach and player, we all have it. We all have that conversations about everything; about the tournaments, the practices, the things that I want to do that I probably don't have to," Alcaraz continued.

"Whoever says they don't have it, they lie. I think that's the beauty, you know, having mixed feelings, mixed point of view. At the end we go in the same path. We go all together. So I think that's beautiful, as well. I think that's what I saw in the commentary, as well," he concluded.

On the tennis front, Alcaraz is set to get his Italian Open campaign underway after missing the Madrid Open with an injury.

Carlos Alcaraz to return to action in Italian Open 2R following Madrid Open absence

Carlos Alcaraz during a practice session at the Foro Italico ahead of the 2025 Italian Open (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz's European claycourt swing in 2025 was briefly hampered as the Spaniard sustained multiple injuries during his Barcelona Open campaign. He subsequently withdrew from the Madrid Open to prevent any potential aggravation of his injuries.

However, the Spaniard has recovered in time for this year's Italian Open. As the No. 3 seed in the event's men's singles main draw, he received a first-round bye, and will get his campaign underway with a second-round match against Dusan Lajovic.

Alcaraz and Lajovic have clashed on four previous occasions on the ATP Tour. The Spaniard won all of them without dropping a set.

