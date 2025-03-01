Carlos Alcaraz makes frustrations clear with brother Jamie being pressured because of his stardom

Carlos Alcaraz is one of the best tennis players in the men's circuit and arguably the biggest emerging star in tennis. While Jannik Sinner might be number one right now, Alcaraz has also displayed he has the ingredients to be the No. 1 in the future for an extended period. Alcaraz is not the only child. He has three siblings. His younger sibling Jaime gets a lot of attention than his other siblings.

The reason is simple: he's a tennis player and, much like Alcaraz, a good one. While Alcaraz was competing at this year's Australian Open, Jaime was competing at the Les Petit As - a junior event in France, winning a match there. There have been rumblings for a while that Jaime is more impressive at 13 than even Alcaraz was, though obviously, that doesn't have to mean anything.

There have been far more impressive junior players than Alcaraz and somebody legendary like Novak Djokovic but lost their sheen once they became professional players. Still, people are people, and the media is the media, so the younger Alcaraz is already getting hype for his tennis.

It's something that troubles the older Alcaraz because he doesn't want his brother to have to deal with that kind of pressure; the pressure of being judged for his game.

“I worry that people might overwhelm him too much. I don’t like people pressuring him just because he’s my brother. He’s too young to be labeled as the ‘next Carlos Alcaraz.’ It’s tough to have those expectations placed on him. For now, he’s doing great, and I’m proud of him. I’m not home much, but when I’m with him, I try to support him, as well as all my siblings," said Carlos Alcaraz in an interview with Molusco TV.

Alcaraz is very close with his siblings, though he's not at home as often. Perhaps in a couple of years, he might find himself traveling with his younger brother as the latter continues to do the hard yards.

Alcaraz gearing up for Indian Wells title defense

Alcaraz has a busy March coming up, starting with the Indian Wells Masters, where he has traditionally performed really well. The Spaniard won the last two editions of the event by beating Daniil Medvedev in the final. With no Jannik Sinner at this year's event and the rest of the field struggling, Alcaraz is widely expected to win again.

Time will tell if he does, but March will be busy as the Miami Open is there as well. Then it's a quick turnaround to clay, where Alcaraz is expected to do more good stuff, so there's lots to be excited about for his fans.

