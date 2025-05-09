Carlos Alcaraz makes honest admission about confidence level for French Open title defense

Carlos Alcaraz has recently opened up about his confidence level for the upcoming French Open, where he will be the defending champion. The Spanaird is currently gearing up for the Italian Open, where he is returning to action after recovering from a right adductor injury.

During a pre-tournament press conference, Alcaraz was asked about his confidence level for his upcoming title defense at Roland Garros. He had an injury riddled European clay swing last year, which was also mentioned to him with the question.

Interstingly, the Spaniard only had quarterfinal run at the Madrid Open during the clay swing last year, as he was battling an arm injury, however, he still managed to do the unthinkable by lifting La Coupe des Mousquetaires.

On the contrary, the only tournament he has missed so far is the Madrid Open, but has won the Monte-Carlo Masters and reached the final in Barcelona. Speaking about his title defense in Paris, Carlos Alcaraz said he wasn't worried about the short detour he took because of his injury, but was disappointed about missing the Madrid Masters

“Yeah, last year was even more difficult. But here, yeah, I couldn't play Madrid. It was a special tournament for me, which it was the same for me not able to play there. But yeah, I could play really good tournaments, Monte-Carlo, Barcelona, good matches. Right now, yeah, I stop a little bit. I just try to recovered from the injury, which I wasn't worried at all."

The World No. 3 exhibited no sign of worry as he boldly claimed that he is confident about his game and was excited to return to action at the Italian Open next.

"So right now, yeah, I have confidence. The practices have been well. Just excited to start the tournament. Obviously I would say the first round in every tournament is never easy, you have to get used to the conditions, the tournament, the court, everything. But yeah, I'm just excited. I can't wait for tomorrow. Yeah, I think my level is in a good spot.”

At the Italian Open, Alcaraz will be joined by the defending champion Alexander Zverev and the World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who is returning from a three-month suspension.

“I'm really happy to have Jannik Sinner around again" - Carlos Alcaraz sends a kind message to the Italian

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner - Source: Getty

During the press conference, Carlos Alcaraz was also asked about the return of his arch-rival Jannik Sinner. The 21-year-old was excited to have the Italian back in action and also mentioned how is making his comeback at the best event possible.

“I'm really happy to have him around again. It's been three months. Obviously for him was tough and I'm pretty sure was super long. But yeah, just I think it wasn't a better place to come back than here in his home, for him here in Rome,” Carlos Alcaraz said.

Both men are on the opposite havles of the draw, meaning they can only face each other in the final. Carlos Alcaraz expressed his desire to meet Jannik Sinner in the final of the 2025 Italian Open.

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey, cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. He is also a huge Edmonton Oilers fan Know More