The 2023 Wimbledon Championships is just around the corner, and Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have been deemed the top two favorites for the men's singles title. Lorenzo Musetti’s coach, Simone Tartarini, has now given his verdict regarding the possibilities.

On Wednesday, June 28, Alcaraz and Djokovic were announced as the first and the second seeds, respectively, at the grasscourt Major. This implies that the two reigning Slam winners will be placed in different halves of the draw, and can only be pitted against each other should they both make the final.

While Alcaraz is ranked World No. 1, the Serb is touted as the bigger favorite, given his perfect Grand Slam record so far this season, as well as his Wimbledon prowess. He has won the tournament a staggering seven times and will be the four-time defending champion this time around.

Speaking about his chances at the SW19, World No. 15 Lorenzo Musetti’s coach, Simone Tartarini, suggested that the World No. 2 will be the clear favorite.

“Djokovic favorite? Absolutely yes, after all, he has won the tournament seven times and he comes from the success in Paris. So, he's definitely the player to beat,” Tartarini said as per Tennis Fever.

The Italian coach also praised the recently-crowned Queen’s Club Championships winner Alcaraz, saying that the 20-year-old has quickly adapted to grass despite it being his least favored surface.

“Alcaraz is a Martian and has an incredible ability to adapt. He is certainly not a "herbivore", but the more he plays, the more he improves,” he said.

Having faced defeats at the hands of the Next-Gen players such as Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune, and Musetti himself, it is safe to say that Novak Djokovic is not unbeatable. However, Tartarini opined that even a player as good as Alcaraz won’t be able to conquer the 23-time Grand Slam champion if they were to meet in the Wimbledon final.

“I don't think he can beat Nole, if they meet in the final at Wimbledon, but we'll see,” he said.

"The chances don't change so much" – Carlos Alcaraz on reclaiming No.1 ranking from Novak Djokovic ahead of Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 French Open semifinal

With his 2023 Queen’s Club Championships triumph, Carlos Alcaraz regained the World No. 1 rank. The Spaniard, however, maintained a modest approach regarding his chances at SW19, despite being awarded the top seeding.

“Doesn't change too much whether I play Wimbledon No. 1 or No. 2,” the US Open champion said after his Queen's win.

Alcaraz, who crashed out against the Serb earlier this month in the French Open semifinal, expressed his caution about the 36-year-old’s presence at the grasscourt Slam.

"The chances don’t change so much," the 20-year-old said. "Novak is coming to Wimbledon.”

Despite the uncertainties, the duo bagging the Top-2 seeds at the SW19 will come as a refreshing change for the young Spaniard. Alcaraz will fancy his chances of making the final this time around, unlike the French Open, where the two were placed in the same half of the draw, thus clashing in the semifinal.

