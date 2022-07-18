Carlos Alcaraz mimics Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon winning celebration

Carlos Alcaraz's achievements on the court this season have evoked comparisons with the best in the business. However, the Spaniard has also demonstrated that he is an entertainer on and off the court.

He recently mimicked Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon celebration posture and shared it via an Instagram story, much to the delight of his fans.

The 19-year-old had his arms outstretched much like the Serb's on-court "airplane" celebration in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

The World No. 1 did the celebration after winning a phenomenal point against Jannik Sinner. Leading 4-2 in the decider, the Serb produced a backhand crosscourt winner after being off balance and proceeded to engage in a spectacular celebration.

Djokovic repeated a similar celebration after winning the finals against Nick Kyrgios as well.

The teen sensation created history by defeating Djokovic in the semifinals of the Madrid Open in May in what was their first-ever encounter.

The duo were then seen practicing together at Roland Garros ahead of the French Open.

Much like Alcaraz, Djokovic too has a reputation for being one of the greatest entertainers on tour. He has often mimicked several male and female players from different generations.

Carlos Alcaraz yet to win Grand Slam despite bagging four ATP titles this season

Zverev lost to Alcaraz in Madrid but ended the Spaniard's French Open campaign

Carlos Alcaraz captured the imagination of the tennis world after winning four titles this season. However, he has failed thus far to make it count on the biggest stage of all.

Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Rick Macci, former Serena Williams's coach: "I've seen Federer, Nadal and Djokovic when they were young, but in the last 30 years I haven't seen anyone like Carlos Alcaraz. I can see this guy becoming the greatest player of all time." Rick Macci, former Serena Williams's coach: "I've seen Federer, Nadal and Djokovic when they were young, but in the last 30 years I haven't seen anyone like Carlos Alcaraz. I can see this guy becoming the greatest player of all time."

American journalist and historian Steve Flink had earlier predicted that the Spaniard would end the year as the as the top-ranked player. He stated that Alcaraz is equally good on clay and hard court.

"This kid is like Rafa and Novak. He is ready for every single match and every tournament he plays. The difference is, I think, is that he is great on all the surfaces. We don’t know yet about the grass but he certainly is almost equally good on hard court and clay." Flink said.

"I can't see how he doesn't finish top 5 but I feel he will end the year at No. 1." he added.

Alcaraz broke into the top-20 after defeating Matteo Berrettini and Diego Schwartzman before winning the Rio Open earlier this year.

A win over Casper Ruud in the final of the Miami Open ensured that he became the youngest male champion in the tournament's history.

The Spaniard breached the top-10 of the ATP rankings by getting past Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open en route to winning the title.

The most phenomenal win of all was at the Madrid Open. He stunned his idol Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals before going on to beat Djokovic in the semifinals.

Victory against Alexander Zverev in the final meant that the teenager began the French Open as one of the favorites. However, he failed to progress beyond the quarterfinals at Roland Garros after going down against the German.

The youngster came into Wimbledon without playing any preparatory tour-level tournaments on grass. He subsequently lost to Jannik Sinner in the fourth round.

The Spaniard is currently ranked as World No. 6.

