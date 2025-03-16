"Carlos Alcaraz is missing the cold killing mentality" - Fans slam Spaniard for being 'too nice' after controversial calls in Indian Wells loss

Fans called Carlos Alcaraz "too nice" for the game as he lost a crucial point due to controversial calls by umpire Mohamed Lahyani during the Spaniard's Indian Wells semifinal against Jack Draper. The Brit eventually advanced to the final and will face Holger Rune for the title.

During the Indian Wells semifinal on Saturday, March 15, Alcaraz executed a drop shot at 1-1 (15-15) in the third set, forcing Draper to rush forward. Chair umpire Lahyani called Draper’s shot "not up," but VAR confirmed the Brit had legally reached the ball.

The umpire initially ordered a replay, but Draper argued that Alcaraz’s return had gone wide before the umpire's call and demanded another VAR review. After checking the footage again, Lahyani ruled that Alcaraz was not hindered by the initial call and awarded the point to Draper.

This sparked controversy as fans criticized Alcaraz for not challenging the decision more forcefully.

"Alcaraz is too nice sometimes. Lahuni definitely called the not up before/during his swing," one fan wrote.

One fan claimed the call was early and it hindered the Spaniard. They wrote:

"The call wasn’t late though it was super early - Alcaraz even checks up slightly"

"Unfortunately Alcaraz is missing the cold killing mentality that is needed to become great. Challenge the hinderance ffs. No reason to be nice here.." a third fan wrote.

Here are some more fans claiming Carlos Alcaraz was being "too nice" during the controversial moment.

"Umpire f**k it up , they needed to repeat the point it was clear Alcaraz kinda stop running once chair yelled double bounce, Carlitos is too nice," one fan wrote.

"Nothing to do with sportsmanship, Carlos is just way too nice and I’m gonna need him to stop confusing the two actually cuz why on earth did he let that slide???" another fan asked.

"Complete lack of sportsmanship from Draper.. Alcaraz was clearly hindered as the umpire literally screamed "not up" .. Draper being the snake he is insisted on getting the point.. Alcaraz being too nice & a sportsman to a fault yielded... Disgusting," yet another fan wrote.

Eventually, Alcaraz was broken in this third game of the third set and lost the match 1-6, 6-0, 4-6.

Carlos Alcaraz admitted he was unsure of chair umpire's call during controversial moment in Indian Wells SF

Carlos Alcaraz at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

During his post-match press conference, Carlos Alcaraz was asked about his opinion on the contentious calls made by the chair umpire during his Indian Wells loss to Jack Draper. The Spaniard honestly admitted that he was unsure of it.

"I mean, and after, you know, with the second review, it (Lahyani’s call) was in the middle of the point or after I hit it, I wasn't sure enough. So I didn't hear, you know, while I was hitting the ball, but I wasn't sure enough to say something," Carlos Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz is now 15-3 this season already winning a title in Rotterdam. Up next, he will head to Miami for the second phase of the Sunshine Double in the USA.

Meanwhile, Jack Draper will compete in the Indian Wells final against Holger Rune. This will be the second battle between the pair with Rune winning their only clash in Cincinnati last year.

