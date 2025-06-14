Carlos Alcaraz next tournament confirmed: Draw, possible opponents before final ft. Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe & more

Carlos Alcaraz will kick off his grass season at the HSBC Championships 2025 at Queen's Club. The ATP 500 tournament will take place from June 16-22. This will be his first tournament since his successful title defense at the French Open a few days ago.

As the two-time defending champion at Wimbledon, Alcaraz has been the most successful player on grass over the past couple of years. He already achieved the Channel Slam last year, that is winning the French Open and Wimbledon consecutively. He will have the opportunity to do the same once again in the coming weeks.

However, that's still in the near future. For now, Alcaraz will focus his complete attention on his upcoming campaign at Queen's Club. With that in mind, here's everything to know about his quest for a title at the HSBC Championships 2025:

Carlos Alcaraz has been handed a tricky draw at the HSBC Championships 2025

Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz will begin his Queen's Club campaign against compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. He could run into another countryman, Jaume Munar, or Aussie Jordan Thompson in the second round. Two big-serving Americans could be his possible quarterfinal opponents.

Alcaraz could face sixth seed Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals. The latter is currently through to the semifinals of the Boss Open in Stuttgart and is set to make his top 10 debut next week. If the 22-year-old bows out early, then Reilly Opelka could be another candidate for Alcaraz to deal with.

As per the seedings, fourth seed Holger Rune and eighth seed Jakub Mensik have the highest likelihood of meeting Alcaraz in the semifinals. This section of the draw also features the likes of Gael Monfils, Grigor Dimitrov, and Cameron Norrie.

Second seed Jack Draper, third seed Taylor Fritz, and seventh seed Frances Tiafoe are all on the other side of the draw, and are Alcaraz's potential opponents in the championship round. There are no easy matches for the Spaniard and he will need to be on his toes right off the bat.

Carlos Alcaraz gunning to capture his second title at Queen's Club

Carlos Alcaraz at the Cinch Championships 2023. (Photo: Getty)

This will be Carlos Alcaraz's third appearance at Queen's Club. He won the tournament on his debut in 2023. However, he wasn't successful in defending his title last year, bowing out to Jack Draper in the second round.

The HSBC Championships at Queen's Club is an ATP 500 tournament. It awards 500 points to the champion and 330 points to the runner-up. Since Alcaraz lost in the second round last year, which awarded 50 points, he needs to advance beyond that stage this year to increase his current total of 8,850 points.

If the Spaniard wins the tournament, then he will gain a maximum of 450 points, while a runner-up finish will add 280 points to his tally. Winning the tournament would also make him richer by €471,755. There's a lot at stake for him and with Wimbledon only a fortnight away, he will be keen to make a deep run here.

