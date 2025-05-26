Carlos Alcaraz predicts the French Open women's champion, and it's not Iga Swiatek or Coco Gauff

Carlos Alcaraz has predicted the winner of the French Open women's singles title, and surprisingly, he did not pick Iga Swiatek or Coco Gauff. Several other ATP stars picked Swiatek or Gauff, but Alcaraz had other ideas.

In a segment run by Tennis Channel, ATP stars were asked for their prediction for the 2025 French Open women's champion. Several players, including Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz, opted for their compatriot Gauff, who has been in great form, reaching both the Madrid Open and the Italian Open finals.

Meanwhile, Madrid Open champion Casper Ruud and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner felt Swiatek can overcome her recent struggles to win her favorite event of the year. However, Alcaraz showed more faith in Aryna Sabalenka.

"To be honest, I think Aryna Sabalenka. She's the tiger (smiles). I love watching her play, so, I think she can win," Carlos Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz and Swiatek are set to begin their title defenses on Monday, May 26. Meanwhile, Sabalenka has already gotten her campaign underway with a win on Sunday.

French Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, & Coco Gauff's 1R opponents

Iga Swiatek & Coco Gauff at Mutua Madrid Open - Day Ten - Source: Getty

The 2025 French Open main draw got underway on Sunday, May 25. Aryna Sabalenka played on Day 1 of the event and got the better of Kamilla Rakhimova 6-1, 6-0 to set up a second-round clash against Switzerland's Jil Teichmann.

Second seed Coco Gauff is set to begin her campaign on Tuesday, May 27. The American, who is in fine form on clay this season, will take on Australia's Olivia Gadecki. This will be their first battle on the WTA Tour.

Fifth seed Iga Swiatek will begin her French Open title defense on Monday with a tricky battle against Rebecca Sramkova. The Pole has won her only previous clash against the Slovak at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Swiatek has a tough draw at Roland Garros this year, as she could face the likes of Emma Raducanu, Elena Rybakina, and Jelena Ostapenko early in her run.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz will also begin his title defense on Monday. He was set to take on Kei Nishikori in an anticipated first-round clash, but the Japanese player withdrew, and the World No. 2 will now take on Giulio Zeppieri. The Spaniard will also face some strong contenders early on in his run.

