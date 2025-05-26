  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Carlos Alcaraz
  • Carlos Alcaraz predicts the French Open women's champion, and it's not Iga Swiatek or Coco Gauff

Carlos Alcaraz predicts the French Open women's champion, and it's not Iga Swiatek or Coco Gauff

By Aliasgar Ayaz
Modified May 26, 2025 06:33 GMT
(L-R) Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz, and Coco Gauff (Images via GETTY)
(L-R) Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz, and Coco Gauff (Images via GETTY)

Carlos Alcaraz has predicted the winner of the French Open women's singles title, and surprisingly, he did not pick Iga Swiatek or Coco Gauff. Several other ATP stars picked Swiatek or Gauff, but Alcaraz had other ideas.

Ad

In a segment run by Tennis Channel, ATP stars were asked for their prediction for the 2025 French Open women's champion. Several players, including Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz, opted for their compatriot Gauff, who has been in great form, reaching both the Madrid Open and the Italian Open finals.

Meanwhile, Madrid Open champion Casper Ruud and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner felt Swiatek can overcome her recent struggles to win her favorite event of the year. However, Alcaraz showed more faith in Aryna Sabalenka.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"To be honest, I think Aryna Sabalenka. She's the tiger (smiles). I love watching her play, so, I think she can win," Carlos Alcaraz said.
Ad

Alcaraz and Swiatek are set to begin their title defenses on Monday, May 26. Meanwhile, Sabalenka has already gotten her campaign underway with a win on Sunday.

French Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, & Coco Gauff's 1R opponents

Iga Swiatek &amp; Coco Gauff at Mutua Madrid Open - Day Ten - Source: Getty
Iga Swiatek & Coco Gauff at Mutua Madrid Open - Day Ten - Source: Getty

The 2025 French Open main draw got underway on Sunday, May 25. Aryna Sabalenka played on Day 1 of the event and got the better of Kamilla Rakhimova 6-1, 6-0 to set up a second-round clash against Switzerland's Jil Teichmann.

Ad

Second seed Coco Gauff is set to begin her campaign on Tuesday, May 27. The American, who is in fine form on clay this season, will take on Australia's Olivia Gadecki. This will be their first battle on the WTA Tour.

Fifth seed Iga Swiatek will begin her French Open title defense on Monday with a tricky battle against Rebecca Sramkova. The Pole has won her only previous clash against the Slovak at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Ad

Swiatek has a tough draw at Roland Garros this year, as she could face the likes of Emma Raducanu, Elena Rybakina, and Jelena Ostapenko early in her run.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz will also begin his title defense on Monday. He was set to take on Kei Nishikori in an anticipated first-round clash, but the Japanese player withdrew, and the World No. 2 will now take on Giulio Zeppieri. The Spaniard will also face some strong contenders early on in his run.

About the author
Aliasgar Ayaz

Aliasgar Ayaz

An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications