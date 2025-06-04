  • home icon
  "Carlos Alcaraz has the quality of most special players" - Jannik Sinner discusses the reasons why he loses to Spaniard 'so often'

"Carlos Alcaraz has the quality of most special players" - Jannik Sinner discusses the reasons why he loses to Spaniard 'so often'

By Aman Mohamed
Modified Jun 04, 2025 07:50 GMT
Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open - Image Source: Getty
Jannik Sinner reflected on his recent tour losses to Carlos Alcaraz. The Italian defeated Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 to secure a quarterfinal berth at the French Open.

Sinner entered Paris after a runner-up finish in Rome. He's through to the last eight of the clay court Major with brilliant wins over Richard Gasquet, Jiri Lehecka, and Andrey Rublev.

The Italian candidly discussed his recent losses to Alcaraz during an interview with Prime Video France. He said his arch-rival had all the qualities of a special player on tour.

"Why did I lose so often? Sometimes I feel like he has more options. He can slice short, he can play long, his volleys are incredible, he has a very good hand and now he also serves very well. Physically, he is very strong. He has the quality of the most special players,” said Jannik Sinner
Sinner and Alcaraz have faced each other 11 times so far. Alcaraz leads the head-to-head 7-4 and has won four out of their last five matches in the last two years.

Sinner's most recent victory against the Spaniard came at the exhibition Six Kings Slam in Riyadh last year. The Italian spoke about the importance of that win and hinted that it helped him learn more about Alcaraz.

I think Carlos and I know everything that is at stake before every match. For me, last year there was an important match that I won, in the exhibition in Saudi Arabia. Even though it was not an official match, it helped me understand some things," Jannik Sinner added
Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Holger Rune also participated in the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh. Sinner outfoxed Alcaraz 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-3 in a gripping final encounter.

"He's inspiring me in some ways to give my 100% every match" - Carlos Alcaraz appreciates Jannik Sinner's flawless run at the French Open

Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the Internazionali BNL D&#039;Italia 2025 - Day Fourteen - Source: Getty
While Jannik Sinner has yet to compete in the quarterfinals, Carlos Alcaraz is through to the last four in Paris. He outfoxed Tommy Paul in straight sets in the fourth round.

Alcaraz was candidly asked if he exchanged messages with Sinner after his dominant wins at the French Open. He responded in a lighthearted manner and credited the Italian for inspiring him on tour.

“I don’t know [laughing]. Obviously I love to watch matches in my days off. And yeah, let’s say he’s inspiring me in some ways just to give my 100% every match. And I see him, how important it is just to play such a great level in the whole match, just have more time to recover after the match," Carlos Alcaraz said.
"I’m trying to do it as well. Trying to be really focused during the whole match. And see the importance of having more time to recover for the next matches. For me it’s great to have tennis. I love Grand Slams because in my days off I have great matches to watch and get inspired from watching them,” he added.
Carlos Alcaraz will face Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinals on Thursday, June 5. Meanwhile, Sinner will lock horns with Alexander Bublik for a place in the last four.

Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
