Carlos Alcaraz responds after getting special shoutout from Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Carlos Alcaraz issued a cheeky and playful response to Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti after the latter quoted the four-time Major champion at a recent press conference. Alcaraz is a Real Madrid fan, and the Spanish soccer giants happen to be in a spot of bother right now as far as their UEFA Champions League ambitions are concerned.

Madrid was at the receiving end of a 3-0 hammering inflicted by Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal. Ahead of the second leg, Ancelotti, at a press conference, brought up a quirky motivational quote that was popularized by Alcaraz to express what's needed for Madrid to mount a comeback. The legendary soccer manager also gave a shoutout to the Spaniard soon after.

"You have to play with your head, heart and balls," Ancelotti said (translated from Spanish)

Real Madrid fan and current ATP No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz didn't take long to come across Carlo Ancelotti's words, and the Spaniard's playful reaction went:

"🧠❤️🥚🥚!!!!"

2022 marked Alcaraz's breakthrough year on the ATP Tour, as he clinched some big titles, with the biggest coming at the US Open. In the aftermath of his maiden Major title triumph, he became the World No. 1.

To celebrate his astonishing feats, Alcaraz chose to get tattooed, and the tattoo consisted of the words 'head', 'heart' and 'balls' in Spanish. The brief but powerful motto was instilled in Alcaraz by his grandfather, and the Spaniard famously spoke up about it at the 2022 Miami Open.

Carlos Alcaraz remembered grandfather's 'three Cs' motto following Miami Open 2022 success

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his 2022 Miami Open title triumph (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz experienced Masters 1000-level glory for the first time at the 2022 Miami Open, where he got the better of Casper Ruud in the final. This made the Spaniard the youngest player on the men's side to win the Miami Open. At the time, he was only 18.

After winning his first big title on the ATP Tour, Alcaraz recalled his grandfather's special 'three Cs' motto of 'cabeza, corazon, cojones', which translates to 'head, heart, balls'.

"I always remember what my grandpa says to me. That is three Cs – cabeza, corazón, cojones (head, heart, balls). That motto is always with me," Alcaraz said.

Very recently, Alcaraz won his sixth Masters 1000-level event at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters.

The former No. 1 is currently participating at the 2025 Barcelona Open, where he got off to a fine start by winning his first-round match against Ethan Quinn in straight sets. In the second round, he is set to face Laslo Djere.

