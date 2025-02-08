Carlos Alcaraz reveals at what age he had his first kiss

Carlos Alcaraz shared a very amusing detail about his personal life—the age at which he had his first kiss. He made the revelation during the Rotterdam Open, where he is currently competing.

Alcaraz had an incredible 2024 season, winning two Grand Slam titles at the French Open and Wimbledon, along with a silver medal in men’s singles at the Paris Olympics. He has started 2025 on a strong note as well.

The Spaniard took part in the Australian Open and seemed on track to win his fifth Grand Slam title but fell short. He defeated Alexander Shevchenko, Yoshihito Nishioka, Nuno Borges, and Jack Draper to reach the quarterfinals, where Novak Djokovic halted his run.

Carlos Alcaraz has moved past his Melbourne heartbreak and has made his debut at the ATP 500 Rotterdam Open. He began his campaign with a win over Botic van de Zandschulp, followed by victories against Andrea Vavassori, and Pedro Martinez to secure a spot in the semifinals.

Ahead of that, Alcaraz joined his colleagues in a fun Q&A session with the media. One of the questions was about the age they had their first kiss, and the 21-year-old revealed that his was at 15.

"When I was 15 years old," he replied to the reporter while scratching his head.

Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas said:

"It came pretty late. I was 21 years old."

Matteo Berrettini revealed that he had his first kiss at the age of 12, which left Tsitsipas in disbelief.

"No way! Basically, it took me twelve years more. I lived a second life," the Greek said.

Carlos Alcaraz to face Hubert Hurkacz in Rotterdam Open 2025 final

Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the 2025 Rotterdam Open | Image Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz has advanced to the semifinals of the 2025 ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam, where he will face Hubert Hurkacz. Hurkacz secured his spot after a thrilling three-set victory over No. 4 seed Andrey Rublev.

This is Alcaraz’s first appearance at the ATP 500 tournament, and he will be eager to claim his maiden title in Rotterdam. Meanwhile, Hurkacz is making his sixth appearance at the event, with his best results being consecutive Round of 16 finishes from 2021 to 2024.

If the Spaniard wins, he will face Alex de Minaur in the final. De Minaur is in excellent form and advanced to the title bout with a straight-sets victory over Mattia Bellucci, as he aims for his 10th career title.

