Carlos Alcaraz reveals new tattoo after historic French Open triumph

Carlos Alcaraz revealed what his next tattoo is going to be after the 2024 French Open. The Spaniard, who got new ink after his first two Grand Slam wins, vowed to keep up the tradition.

Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev in a tightly contested French Open summit clash on Sunday, June 9. With the 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 win, the Spaniard lifted his third Grand Slam trophy on as many surfaces, after the 2022 US Open and the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. He created history by becoming the youngest man to do so.

Following the win, the Spaniard was asked whether he was planning on getting a new tattoo to keep up with his tradition.

"I have to find the time, but I will do it for sure," Carlos Alcaraz said in his post-match press conference.

Alcaraz has three known tattoos so far. After clinching his first year-end World No. 1 trophy in 2022, he revealed his first ink – the letters ‘CCC’ tattooed on his left forearm in honor of his grandfather’s motto, “cabeza, corazon, cojones,” which translates to “head, heart, b*lls.” Subsequently, the Spaniard got the date of his US Open triumph, “11.09.22,” tattooed above his left elbow.

After winning Wimbledon, Carlos Alcaraz opted for a strawberry with the date “16.07.23” around his right ankle. The 21-year-old said he wishes to get the Eiffel Tower inked on his left ankle this time.

"It’s gonna be on the left ankle. [After] Wimbledon it was the right one, here it’s gonna be on the left, I think with the Tour Eiffel – the date of today (June 9)," he said in the French Open press conference.

Alcaraz asserted that despite the hectic schedule and his upcoming Wimbledon title defense, getting the new tattoo is on his to-do list.

"It’s something that – I’m gonna do it; I’m gonna do it. I don’t know if (it will be) the next week or it’s gonna take a month or two months, but I’ll do it," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz to bid for fourth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon after French Open 2024 triumph

Carlos Alcaraz will now set his sights on winning his fourth Grand Slam title at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (July 1-14) and perhaps getting yet another tattoo in honor of the grasscourt Slam.

In the 2023 final, the Spaniard spectacularly beat Novak Djokovic, despite having just four grasscourt wins to his name before the season. He competed at the Major after winning the Queen’s Club Championships.

Alcaraz would hope to follow an identical route this year, too. Having regained his World No. 2 position after the French Open and with Djokovic out of action due to a knee injury, the Spaniard is expected to be among the top two seeds at SW19, behind Jannik Sinner.