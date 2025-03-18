Carlos Alcaraz's brother Jaime offers a stunning view of the Miami skyline as he arrives to support Spaniard at the Miami Open

Carlos Alcaraz's brother Jaime showed off the gorgeous Miami skyline as he came to cheer for his brother, who will compete in the Miami Open. The second leg of the Sunshine Double is set to be held at the Miami Gardens in Florida and will kick off on March 21, 2025.

Ad

The Spaniard has had a disappointing beginning in this swing of the season as he faced a heartbreaking exit from the Indian Wells Masters. He lost 6-1, 0-6, 6-4 to Jack Draper in the semifinals, who eventually went on to win the title.

"I mean, this one hurts. I don't want to lose any match, but I think this one was even more special to me," said Alcaraz, via ASAP sports after the match.

Ad

Trending

However, Alcaraz will look to overcome his loss at the BNP Paribas Open and focus on his next tournament with his 13-year-old brother cheering him from behind. The tennis prodigy posted an image of the city, beaming with lights at night.

Screenshot via @jaime.alcarazz on Instagram

Other than being a supportive brother, Jr. Alcaraz is also a promising tennis player who made waves after winning the Rafa Nadal Tour in Madrid in 2023. Carlos Alcaraz is also very protective of him and wants to keep him off of unnecessary pressure at this age.

Ad

Carlos Alcaraz wants brother Jaime to not be burdened with expectations

Carlos Alcaraz with his brothers - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz spoke about how he didn't want his brother Jaime to be burdened by unnecessary pressure at such a young age. Last year, the latter was in the limelight last year due to his stellar performances in junior-level tournaments. The World No. 2 also addressed how he was really worried about all these 'comparisons' and expectations getting to him, during an interview in Riyadh last year.

Ad

“I just want all the people or all the social media to just leave him alone because he plays well but it’s not the best. So for me, I’m a little bit worried for the people who are around him during the tournament that they're gonna go to watch him because he’s my brother and then he'll probably put pressure on himself,” he said.

Ad

The Spaniard is also hopeful that he will be able to compete against his brother in pro tournaments.

"He loves playing tennis and let’s see if he’s gonna get better and better and hopefully one year I'll play against him,” added Alcaraz.

Alcaraz has three brothers- Alvaro, the older one along with Sergio and Jaime, who are younger than him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback