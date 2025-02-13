Carlos Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero says Jannik Sinner will make sure Spaniard 'does not fall asleep' with exciting rivalry

Carlos Alcaraz's coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero hailed Jannik Sinner as a 'very complete player' who would force Alcaraz to improve his game so that the Spaniard doesn't fall behind. While many have struggled to keep up with the Italian's immaculate ball-striking since his rise to the big-time, Alcaraz has taken the fight to him on many occasions.

Sinner continued his dominance on the hard courts by clinching the 2025 Australian Open with a resounding campaign. On the other hand, his rival, Alcaraz, who was going for a career Grand Slam, fell to Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinal.

Touching upon the World No. 1's dominance, Alcaraz's coach and former World No. 1, Juan Carlos Ferrero marveled at the carefully constructed manner in which Jannik Sinner and his team have built him into a 'very complete player'.

"He is a very complete player, he has been very aware of what he had to improve in recent years and he has been achieving it. He has a very experienced team around him that helps him a lot. He has matured a lot in the last year and he is very aware of the things he feels in the match and what he feels to win," Juan Carlos Ferrero told Radio Marca.

Ferrero also discussed how the 23-year-old, and other tennis talents, would force Carlos Alcaraz to bring steady improvements to his game.

"He is going to be a very tough opponent and he is going to demand a lot from Carlos so that he does not fall asleep and continues to improve as much as possible to be on equal terms with Sinner and many others: Zverev, Tsitsipas, Rublev or Novak, who is still there."

The generation-defining rivalry between the two young stars is currently led by Alcaraz 4-6. Interestingly, he was trailing Sinner 3-4 heading into 2024, however, in the Italian's career-best season, Alcaraz defeated him three times.

The 21-year-old also quipped about not missing his rival following his 2025 Rotterdam Open triumph. Interstingly, Juan Carlos Ferrero was happy Alcaraz moved on from his Australian Open heartbreak with his win in Rotterdam.

"I’m holding the trophy" - Carlos Alcaraz discusses whether he missed Jannik Sinner following his 2025 Rotterdam Open triumph

While speaking to the media following his Rotterdam Open 2025 triumph, Carlos Alcaraz joked that he did not miss Jannik Sinner, who won the event in 2024. He admitted that the prospect of a final against the Italian was exciting but he didn't mind his absence.

"Not really (I didn’t miss Jannik Sinner)," he said, laughing. "You’re right (it could’ve been a fantastic final)," he said. "Probably we could have played a great final, who knows. You never know who is going to reach the final in the tournaments but I always want to play against the best tennis player in the world just to see where my level is."

"But right now that I’m holding the trophy – I’m going to say that I didn’t miss him in the tournament."

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will next be seen at the Qatar Open, where they will be joined by Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, and others.

