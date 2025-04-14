Carlos Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero sends him a message after remaining absent during Monte-Carlo Masters success

Carlos Alcaraz’s coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, sent him and the team a message after the Spaniard’s 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters triumph. Ferrero was conspicuous by his absence during the campaign.
Alcaraz secured his sixth Masters 1000 title and 18th overall at the Monte-Carlo Country Club on Sunday, April 13. En route, he dismissed the likes of Francisco Cerundolo, Daniel Altmaier, Arthur Fils, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina before his 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 win against Lorenzo Musetti in the final.
Carlos Alcaraz’s title run came on the back of multiple defeats in Doha, Indian Wells, and Miami. He clinched his previous trophy at the ATP 500 in Rotterdam in February.
Interestingly, like his campaign in Rotterdam, Alcaraz arrived at the Monte-Carlo Masters sans his main coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, who was last seen with him during the Sunshine Double. The 21-year-old was accompanied by the rest of his coaching team, including his second coach, Samuel Lopez. Despite his absence, Ferrero made it a point to celebrate Alcaraz’s win on social media.
"Bravo," he wrote on Instagram.
"Congrats to the entire team!" he added.
With the accomplishment, Alcaraz became the sixth Spaniard to win the Monte-Carlo Masters title in the Open era, following in the footsteps of Rafael Nadal, who’s been crowned the champion a historic 11 times, and his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, who was twice victorious (2002 and 2003).
What Carlos Alcaraz previously said about not having coach Juan Carlos Ferrero in light of his Monte-Carlo Masters absence
Carlos Alcaraz appointed Pablo Carreno Busta’s longtime coach Samuel Lopez as his second coach in December 2024, after the pair parted ways. The Spaniard noted that Lopez was likely to exclusively accompany him to a few tournaments on the calendar, with Juan Carlos Ferrero continuing his duties as the head coach from afar.
During his campaign in Rotterdam, where he won the title under Lopez’s tutelage, Alcaraz conveyed that his main coach’s absence did not affect him, considering he’d developed a strong bond with the other coach, too.
"Well, it doesn’t matter, honestly. I love being with Juan Carlos, but I just hired a really good coach like Samuel, who I trust 100%. Right now, when I was at home I was practicing with him, so he knows me pretty well. It’s a trust and it doesn’t make any difference," he told the media.
Alcaraz, who rose to World No. 2 after the Monte-Carlo Masters, is expected to reunite with Ferrero at the Barcelona Open (April 14-20), where he chases his third title.