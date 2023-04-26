Carlos Alcaraz’s coach Juan Carlos Ferrero recently provided his honest opinion on the former's use of drop shots. Carlos Ferrero's comments came after the young Spaniard claimed his ninth career title at the 2023 Barcelona Open.

Alcaraz’s penchant for drop shots is no secret. The 19-year-old has been remorselessly using the clever ploy against his opponents, scoring points with the move more often than not.

The same could be seen during the World No. 2’s latest title defense match against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Barcelona Open. In the 6-3, 6-4 victory, Carlos Alcaraz produced as many as ten drop shot winners against the Greek tennis star.

The former World No. 1 also cheekily revealed that using the technique was one of his major strategies against Tsitsipas.

"I would say Tsitsipas is one of the players that I hit a lot of drop shots against and I win almost every one," Carlos Alcaraz said with a grin in a video for TennisTV.

However, the 2022 US Open champion’s coach Juan Carlos Ferrero has now made a surprising revelation, stating that they hardly practice the technique during training.

"The drop shots are what we train the least in length, he has it more than measured so we didn't train it," the Spanish coach said during his appearance on El Larguero.

Carlos Ferrero confessed that he isn’t in favor of Alcaraz's overuse of drop shots. The retired former World No. 1 revealed that he gave him the green signal to use the approach within the limit during his Barcelona Open final against Tsitsipas.

This was because he had noticed the two-time Grand Slam finalist’s relative ineptitude in sprinting forward.

"We raised that if Tsitsipas went backwards, the race towards front is what is most difficult for him. I told him, 'Carlos, you can do it but don't go too far', but as he saw that they were coming out [well], he didn't [stop]," Carlos Ferrero said.

He also narrated a previous incident of Alcaraz disobeying his orders of limiting the drop shots and then providing a cheeky response.

"Once, in Seville, he had been playing at the age of 16. He came to do so many, that I told him 'Don't do one again,' and [seconds later], he does one. And he tells me, 'I couldn't help it,'" Carlos Ferrero revealed.

Carlos Alcaraz gears up to defend Madrid Open title

Carlos Alcaraz is the Madrid Open defending champion

After a successful stint at the 2023 Barcelona Open, Carlos Alcaraz is now gearing up to defend yet another title at the Masters 1000 Madrid Open.

Alcaraz rose to great prominence at this very event in 2022. He recorded his second win in a row over compatriot Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals before beating World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. The youngster secured a sensational title win by defeating defending champion Alexander Zverev.

Alcaraz is the top seed this time around and has received a bye in the opening round. He will hope to take advantage of the support of his home crowd when he takes to the court in pursuit of his fourth title of 2023.

The World No. 2 will take on the winner of the Round-of-128 clash between Emil Ruusuvuori and Ugo Humbert in his first match of the tournament.

