Carlos Alcaraz's father reveals how he always found 'excuses' to avoid his sons after tennis losses

Carlos Alcaraz's father revealed he began making 'excuses' to avoid playing once his sons started beating him in tennis. The 21-year-old, now a four-time Grand Slam champion, has three brothers, one of whom is already drawing attention in the tennis world.

In Alcaraz's newly released Netflix documentary, viewers get a fresh perspective on the Spaniard’s life and journey. The film features special appearances and interviews with his coach, father, and other key figures who have shaped his career.

In the first episode, his father is seen helping him train on the court. Cutting to an interview scene, Carlos Alcaraz Sr., the father of the four-time Major winner, said (at 14:30):

"I've always been involved in the world of tennis. I played with him when he was 12, but I think from the age of 13, Carlos could've easily beaten me. No doubt. When I saw that my kids started beating me, I'd quickly find any excuse not to play them, and say, "This is as far as we go.""

In a heartwarming scene, right after this, Alcaraz says:

"I can't say I've ever beaten my father. I can't."

Alcaraz was introduced to tennis by his father who taught him to play with passion.

Carlos Alcaraz opens up about why his father distanced himself from Spaniard's training sessions

Carlos Alcaraz featured in an episode of Louis Vuitton's Extended, where he shared how his father’s deep love for tennis profoundly shaped his own approach to the sport. According to the Spaniard, his father taught him to play with passion and to treat tennis as more than just a game.

Reflecting on his early years, Alcaraz recalled how even on weekends he would ask his father to take him to the club to hit balls.

"When I was eight years old, nine years old, on Sundays when nobody's working, I asked my father, "Okay, let's go to the club, hit some balls," like one hour, one hour and a half. Sunday nights, Saturdays. But during the week, I had my coach, I had my group, and he never stepped on court when I was with them," he said.

Despite being so involved, his father maintained a clear boundary when it came to coaching.

"He always wanted to respect, the… let’s say the father's role. He never wanted to mix, father and tennis coach. So, he always wanted to keep it separate, which is pretty good. And I think it helped me a lot."

In tennis terms, Alcaraz recently withdrew from the Madrid Open due to injury issues. He has vowed to attempt a comeback at the Italian Open.

