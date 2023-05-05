Carlos Alcaraz has his name down in the ATP record books already, having become the first ever teenager to rise to the World No. 1 spot last year. The Spaniard did so by lifting his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open, beating Casper Ruud in the final.

The teenager also managed to finish the year as the top-ranked men's tennis player, ahead of the likes of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Alcaraz is currently ranked No. 2 and is very much capable of taking back the top position depending on how he fares at the ongoing Madrid Open.

Despite all this, Carlos Alcaraz's inclusion in the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) debate now is a little too premature, believes former World No. 1 Andy Roddick. Thanks mainly to the accomplishments of the Big-3 of Nadal, Djokovic and Roger Federer, that conversation cannot happen for the next decade at least, believes Roddick.

"It’s not a given to be at his current level for the next 15-20 years. The Big-3 have made the conversation premature for the next decade," Roddick tweeted.

Between the three of them, Nadal, Djokovic and Federer have 64 Grand Slams and 102 Masters 1000 titles to their name, leaving the rest of the field fighting for crumbs.

Interestingly, Andy Roddick also believes that Carlos Alcaraz is the "most complete" tennis player he has seen at the age of 19, opining that he is better than the Big-3 at the same age. This understandably upset a lot of fans on social media, who lashed out the American.

Roddick, however, held firm on his viewpoint, stating that Alcaraz does not have any apparent chinks in his armor yet. At the same time, he also admitted that it was impossible to predict where the teenager will stand in history at the end of his career.

"I’ll be sure to pump the brakes on giving my opinions… about tennis…. On TV ….. on a show that people watch for tennis coverage ….. there’s plenty of time ahead and not saying he will have the career they have. Simply, guy doesn’t have weaknesses right now. At 19, not sure," Roddick said.

Roddick also maintained that Alcaraz's mental toughness is second to none, hitting back at comments that the Spaniard was not as mentally tough as someone like Rafael Nadal.

"So you’re predicting he’s not mentally tough? Has he shown anything so far that suggests he’s not mentally tough? Also you don’t think he’s expected to win? I appreciate you explaining pressure and expectation to me," Roddick said.

Carlos Alcaraz takes on Borna Coric in Madrid Open semifinals

Carlos Alcaraz at the Mutua Madrid Open

Currently in the midst of his title defense at the 2023 Madrid Open, Carlos Alcaraz has reached the semifinals, where he will take on Borna Coric. Two wins in the next two matches will see Alcaraz complete the Barcelona-Madrid double for the second time in as many years.

While the Spaniard locks horns with Coric, Jan-Lennard Struff and Aslan Karatsev will battle it out in the other semifinal on Friday -- a repeat of their clash from the qualifying rounds earlier this week, where Karatsev prevailed in straight sets. Struff, later on, made his way into the main draw as a lucky loser.

