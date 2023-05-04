Novak Djokovic will go down in history as the best-ever tennis player, believes former World No. 1 Andy Roddick. The American also opined that while Carlos Alcaraz is better at 19 years old than Djokovic was at the same age, the Serb is playing the best tennis since turning 28 when compared to any other player.

Djokovic has won a staggering 14 Grand Slam titles since turning 28 in May 2015. The World No. 1 is tied for 22 Grand Slam titles with Rafael Nadal after winning his record 10th Australian Open title in January 2023.

Andy Roddick recently stated that Carlos Alcaraz is a “more complete” player at 19 when compared to Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at that age.

“I think he's the most complete 19-year-old male tennis player that I've ever seen. Roger didn't win his first Major until he was 21, Rafa won at 17, but he wasn't great on all surfaces until he was maybe 20-21-22," the American told the Tennis Channel.

One fan on social media was curious to know how Roddick rated the Spaniard against Novak Djokovic, leading to the American's earlier statement.

“[Novak Djokovic] will go down as best ever. Carlos better at 19 than Novak was at same age. Novak playing better from 28 years old on than anyone has,” wrote Roddick.

andyroddick @andyroddick @AbascalSantiago Will go down as best ever. Carlos better at 19 than Novak was at same age. Novak playing better from 28 years old on than anyone has @AbascalSantiago Will go down as best ever. Carlos better at 19 than Novak was at same age. Novak playing better from 28 years old on than anyone has

The young Spaniard and the veteran Serb have traded the No. 1 spot back and forth since the 2022 US Open. While the 35-year-old is currently in his record-extending 385th week at the top, the soon-to-be 20-year-old can reclaim the same in the coming weeks.

“Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal’s injuries opens the field to others at French Open” - Patrick Mouratoglou

French Open field open for all, says Mouratoglou

Meanwhile, tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou has expressed his opinion on the upcoming 2023 Roland Garros, stating that since Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are currently struggling with injuries, it will open the field to others to lift the trophy.

"The fact that Novak, for the moment, is not finding his tennis, is a little bit injured, the fact that Rafa is now injured for a long time puts the two biggest players and the two best, probably of all time and the ones who are dominating so much on clay, in a very strange and unique situation and it opens the field to many others.” said Mouratoglou.

The Serb pulled out of the ongoing 2023 Madrid Masters after losing to Dusan Lajovic in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 Srpska Open in Banja Luka. He has struggled with a slight elbow injury since the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters last month.

Nadal, on the other hand, hasn't played any competitive tennis since the Australian Open and is recovering from a hip injury he picked up in Melbourne.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes