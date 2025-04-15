Carlos Alcaraz's Monte-Carlo photodump emerges: From champagne in bath robes to private jet ride

Carlos Alcaraz shared his photodump from his victorious week at Monte-Carlo, which rejuvenated the Spaniard's 2025 season after subpar performances so far. The World No. 2 looked close to his best form as he won his maiden title at the Monte-Carlo Country Club.

However, the Spaniard's path to the title was not without jeopardy. Of the five matches he played, Alcaraz lost the first set three times, including in the final against Lorenzo Musetti. The Spaniard's serve was vulnerable all week, as he got broken eleven times in the competition. However, his unreal shotmaking and his superior movement on clay helped him break his opponents' serves, and allowed him to cover his serving vulnerabilities.

After the win, the 21-year-old shared his photodump from the week in Monaco, sharing the moments he had spent with his team. The pictures show him having a good time with his team by the pool with a champagne in hand, dining at restaurants, and pictures of a private jet ride.

"What a week"! read the caption (via Instagram)

Alcaraz will now compete at the Barcelona Open, as he builds towards the French Open, where he will be the defending champion. The Spaniard is a two-time champion at his home event and will begin his campaign against Ethan Quinn, who has entered the main draw having played the qualifiers.

Carlos Alcaraz leads the ATP Race Rankings

With his Monte-Carlo victory, Carlos Alcaraz dethroned Jannik Sinner to lead the ATP race rankings with 2410 points. The Italian is in second position with 2000 points, which he got from his Australian Open victory earlier this year. With Sinner being out for three months due to his doping ban, it was expected that the likes of Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev would quickly overtake him on the Race rankings and challenge him for the World No. 1 on the ATP Rankings as well.

However, Alcaraz's indifferent form did not augur well in terms of overcoming Sinner on the ATP Rankings. He did win the ABM Amro Open earlier this year, but his disappointing results at the Sunshine Double halted his progress significantly. Alcaraz admitted that Sinner's absence affected his on-court performances.

"A lot of people are telling me to take advantage of Jannik's absence to get back to the top. That pressure probably killed me, in a way. I'm too far away from him," Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz will look to get as many as the 1500 points available from the upcoming home events in Barcelona and Madrid before Sinner comes back on the Tour in Rome in early May.

