Carlos Alcaraz's physiotherapist Juanjo Moreno recently shed light on how the resilient Spaniard managed to recover from his disappointing semifinal exit at the 2023 French Open to ultimately win the title at Wimbledon.

Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic faced off in a highly anticipated semifinal match at Roland Garros. However, the match took an unexpected turn when the World No. 1 succumbed to a debilitating bout of cramping. Despite Alcaraz's efforts to alleviate the tension in his muscles, he ultimately fell to Djokovic 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

The 20-year-old exacted his revenge against the 23-time Grand Slam champion at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. In the final, Alcaraz triumphed over Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, to secure his first-ever Major title on the hallowed grasscourts.

Following Carlos Alcaraz's win at Wimbledon, his physiotherapist, Juanjo Moreno shed light on how the Spaniard bounced back from his devastating defeat in Paris. Moreno divulged that immediately after the game, Alcaraz and his team engaged in discussions to dissect the situation and learn from it.

"When the game ended, he also asked himself questions about why it happened and we talked about it as a team. He is told what the reason was, he understands it perfectly and learns from what he has experienced," Moreno said, as per Punto de Break.

Moreno further stated that the mantra of the youngster's team is that there is no defeat, only learning, and emphasized that Carlos Alcaraz has established a remarkable standard in that regard.

"One of our team's mantras is that there is no defeat but learning. Carlos is a benchmark in this regard,” he added.

"Mental tension has been more noticeable" - Juanjo Moreno about Carlos Alcaraz's collapse during French Open SF vs Novak Djokovic

Injured Carlos Alcaraz speaks to Novak Djokovic at the 2023 French Open

Juanjo Moreno had previously opened up about Carlos Alcaraz's sudden collapse during his French Open 2023 semifinal match against Novak Djokovic. He discussed the heart-wrenching defeat and expressed that although it was difficult to accept, it served as a valuable lesson.

“We are scr*wed. A defeat always hurts. It is difficult to accept, but we always say that it is not a defeat, but rather a learning experience,” he said, as per COPE.

Alcaraz's downfall came as a surprise to many, given the Spaniard's remarkable performance during his 2022 US Open title run. The 20-year-old managed to win three grueling five-set matches, each lasting between four to five hours, ultimately securing the coveted trophy in New York.

Moreno agreed that Carlos Alcaraz had previously handled high-stress situations well.

“It happens to many athletes in the press room, for example. Carlos has always managed this very well,” he said

Juanjo Moreno went on to disclose that although they were relaxed during the warm-up preceding the French Open semifinal, Alcaraz succumbed to the pressure as the match approached and he fell apart mentally.

“In the warm-up we were enjoying ourselves, having a good time. But when you get closer to the game, nerves appear, tension, and on this occasion perhaps the mental tension has been more noticeable than at any other time,” he stated.

