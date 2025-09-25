"Carlos Alcaraz saved this tournament" - Fans react to Roger Federer-backed Laver Cup's reported financial struggles

Roger Federer co-founded the Laver Cup with the desire to create a tennis tournament honoring his idol, the legendary Rod Laver. The tournament also drew inspiration from golf's Ryder Cup. However, recent reports suggest that the annual, ATP Tour-sanctioned men's team tennis tournament has struggled financially in recent years. Unsurprisingly, several fans have reacted to the reports.According to the reports, the Laver Cup lost over $3 million between 2023 and 2024. Rumor has it that Federer himself had to cover the losses. It's worth noting that the tournament, which began in 2017, was making around $3.5 million in profits each year spanning its first few editions. A tennis fan on X (formerly Twitter) shared these numbers and asked fellow fans about their opinions on whether the Laver Cup can survive in the long run.Some fans opined that the only saving grace for the Laver Cup across its last two editions was the presence of Carlos Alcaraz, the reigning World No. 1 and six-time Major champion. These fans also felt that the earlier editions of the tournament appealed more to people because Roger Federer himself played in them along with his fiercest rivals, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.&quot;Carlos Alcaraz saved this tournament. Without him, nobody would have watched it. (Holger) Rune, (Alexander) Zverev were painful to watch...,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Competitions like Laver Cup are reliant on star power. Early years of LC had Federer and Nadal take part. But now both are retired and with the exception of Alcaraz, there is no star quality players competing in LC. Who the hell would pay top money to watch Zverev vs Cerundolo,&quot; commented another.&quot;I think The Laver Cup was so special in the early days because you had all or a portion of the big three playing on the same team. Really hard to replicate that magic,&quot; another chimed in.Others found fault in a myriad of other aspects surrounding the tournament. While some criticized the 'exhibition'-style nature of it (lack of ranking points, players selected on an invitation basis), others objected to its signature black court and also the slow court speed.&quot;It's more of a question of whether Tennis needs a tournament like &quot;Laver Cup&quot; than whether you like it or not. And the answer is clear &quot;No&quot;. They wanted to replicate the &quot;Ryder Cup&quot; format from golf but it's different. Tennis already has too many events to take the game forward,&quot; one opined.&quot;The 1st thing to do is change the court speed &amp; color. It is painfully slow which made it hard to watch even in 2024. I didn't watch it all this year on TV. 2nd thing is move it to the beginning of the year before AO so players see it as a ramp up not just a year end exo,&quot; added another.&quot;I think it's pointless, just like the 6 Kings. That's not Tennis. It's exhibition tennis. It doesn't get me excited. I prefer reading a book or watching a movie as a form of entertainment. Or even better, meeting a friend than this pointless show,&quot; weighed in yet another fan.Despite Carlos Alcaraz's presence at Laver Cup 2025, star-studded Team Europe failed to deliver as Roger Federer witnessed Team World reclaim titleTeam World celebrates with the 2025 Laver Cup trophy (Source: Getty)Carlos Alcaraz featured in the Laver Cup for the first time last year and played an instrumental role in Team Europe lifting the trophy once more. Team World had dominated the event in 2022 and 2023.However, at this year's edition of the tournament, Alcaraz couldn't work his magic like he did last year. Roger Federer followed the action from the stands at San Francisco's Chase Center as the Spaniard was stunned by Taylor Fritz in his first singles match, a rematch of last year's decider.Even though Alcaraz won his next two matches, one in singles and one in doubles, ultimately, it was Fritz who sealed the deal for the Andre Agassi-captained Team World with a decisive victory against Alexander Zverev on day three of the event. Next year, the Laver Cup is set to return to London's O2 Arena. Interestingly, Federer officially retired at the 2022 edition of the tournament at the same venue.