Carlos Alcaraz sends bold response to 'unnecessary' Rafael Nadal comparisons

Carlos Alcaraz recently spoke in depth about being compared to Rafael Nadal, as far as the 21-year-old's career achievements thus far are concerned. The young Spaniard is admittedly not too keen on being perceived relativistically to his older peer, who won 22 Major titles and is considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

Alcaraz, who made his ATP Tour debut in 2020, has enjoyed a steep upward climb to the highest echelon of men's tennis over the last few years. Already having won four Major titles, he has lapped up several impressive feats, which include becoming the youngest World No. 1 in 2022 and the youngest player to achieve the 'Channel Slam' last year.

Against that background, the media has seen fit to draw comparisons between Carlos Alcaraz and his countryman Rafael Nadal - who is one of the greatest young prodigies in tennis history. However, the World No. 3 wants to make his own name as a sporting legend if his comments from Netflix's docuseries "Carlos Alcaraz: My Way" are anything to go by.

"The first time I was compared to Rafa, I think I was 16 years old. It was a cool moment for me. I was like, 'They're comparing you to Rafa, your idol,'" Alcaraz told the Netflix crew covering his day-to-day life on tour. "'Rafa's successor,' 'You'll take Rafa's place,' 'The heir to the throne,' 'To the Spanish crown...'"

"Unnecessary. 'No, because Rafa didn't achieve this at your age.' Sure. So what? I don't want to be called 'Rafa's successor.' I want to be called Carlos Alcaraz Garcia," he added.

Alcaraz's coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, and his parents also gave their thoughts to Netflix on the undue pressure the 21-year-old has endured when it comes to living up to Nadal's name.

Carlos Alcaraz's mother Virginia: "People expect him to be like Rafael Nadal, but he shouldn't let other people invade that space"

Alcaraz poses with Wimbledon 2024 title | Image Source: Getty

The Spaniard's mother, Virginia Garfia Escandon, insisted in her son's docuseries that she didn't want him to get burnt out due to the comparisons with Rafael Nadal.

"People expect him to be like Rafa, to be a legend but he shouldn't let other people invade that space. I don't want my son to turn into a worn-out toy later on," she said in Carlos Alcaraz's docuseries.

Ferrero and Carlos Alcaraz Sr., meanwhile, also echoed similar sentiments.

"I've been hearing that Carlos is the new Rafa," Ferrero said.

"Hearing that your son is the new Rafa and all that is great. But on the court, it works against you. It's a lot of pressure," Alcaraz's father added.

The Spaniard, meanwhile, has been through a turbulent season on the ATP Tour in 2025. While the former World No. 1 triumphed at the Rotterdam Open and the Monte-Carlo Masters, he was recently hit by adductor injuries that forced his withdrawal from the Madrid Masters this week.

