Carlos Alcaraz shares his joy as Spain beats Holger Rune-led Denmark to reach Davis Cup Final 8 despite his withdrawal

Carlos Alcaraz recently shared his joy over Spain qualifying for the Davis Cup final eight. The Spaniard congratulated the team as they got the better of the Holger-Rune-led Denmark team to make it through.

Alcaraz was himself scheduled to play the Davis Cup tie between Spain and Denmark. However, after a hectic schedule that saw him clinch titles at the Cincinnati Masters and US Open without a day of break, the Grand Slam champion opted to pull out of the tie.

Despite his absence, Spain managed to pull through, and Carlos Alcaraz was quick to congratulate his fellow team members. Taking to his Instagram story, the 22-year-old shared a snap of the Spanish team holding their ticket to the final eight and wrote,

“Let’s go!!!! Huge team!!” (translated from Spanish)

In Alcaraz’s absence, Pablo Carreno Busta, Jaume Munar, and Pedro Martinez played the singles matches of the tie. Carreno managed to get the better of both Holger Rune and Elmer Moeller. Meanwhile, Munar lost his match to Moeller, but Martinez was able to beat Rune to ensure Spain’s place in the final eight.

Carlos Alcaraz to return to action at Laver Cup

Alcaraz in action at the Laver Cup 2024 Berlin (Image Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz has enjoyed a busy hard-court season. After his heartbreak at the Wimbledon Championships, where he went down to rival Jannik Sinner in the finals, the Spaniard took some time away from the court before returning to competition at the Cincinnati Masters.

In Cincinnati, Alcaraz struggled slightly in his opening round matches but quickly found his groove. He outdid Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev before receiving a walkover in the final from Sinner.

Just a day after the Cincinnati Masters, the Spaniard arrived in New York for the US Open, the final Grand Slam of the year. Here, Alcaraz showed off his most dominant display yet, as he advanced to the finals without dropping a single set. In the finals, he outdid Sinner yet again to lift his sixth Grand Slam trophy and return to the World No.1 rank.

Now, after his heroics at the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz will return to action at the 2025 Laver Cup. The event is scheduled to take place between September 19 and 21 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Alcaraz, who is playing for Team Europe, will be joined by the likes of Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, and more. Meanwhile, the likes of Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Joao Fonseca, Alex Michelsen, and Reilly Opelka will represent Team World.

