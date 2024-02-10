Carlos Alcaraz shows off new haircut ahead of Argentina Open title defense in Buenos Aires

Carlos Alcaraz got a new haircut during his time in Buenos Aires as he prepares for his second tournament in 2024 at the Argentina Open.

Alcaraz started his 2024 season at the Australian Open and started with a 7-6(5), 6-1, 6-2 win over Richard Gasquet before beating Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-3, 7-6(3). The Spaniard was leading 6-1, 6-1, 1-0 against Juncheng Shang when the latter retired due to an injury.

Alcaraz thrashed Miomir Kecmanovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 to book his place in the quarterfinals. Here, he faced sixth seed Alexander Zverev and was beaten 1-6, 3-6, 7-6(2), 4-6.

The Spaniard recently showed off his new haircut on his Instagram stories, captioning it with a few emojis.

Carlos Alcaraz's Instagram story

The image was originally shared by Alcaraz's barber in his hometown, Murcia, who is named Victor. The 20-year-old has been a regular customer of Victor's as the latter has often shared images of his hair being cut on social media.

Carlos Alcaraz is currently ranked second in the ATP rankings with 9255 points to his name, exactly 600 behind World No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

Carlos Alcaraz is the defending champion at the Argentina Open

Carlos Alcaraz in action against Alexander at the 2024 Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz will enter the 2024 Argentina Open as the defending champion after winning the ATP 250 tournament last year. The Spaniard was the top seed in Buenos Aires in 2023 and reached the final following wins over Laslo Djere, Dusan Lajovic and Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

Here, he faced Cameron Norrie and beat him 6-3, 7-5 to win his first title of the 2023 season. If Alcaraz wins the Argentina Open in 2024, he will become only the third player in the Open Era to successfully defend their title in the tournament, the other two being Guillermo Vilas and David Ferrer.

After the event in Buenos Aires, the Spaniard is next scheduled to compete at the Rio Open where he is also the top seed. Alcaraz won the ATP 500 event in 2022 by beating Diego Schwartzman in the final. He also reached the title clash in Rio in 2023 before losing 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 to Cameron Norrie.

After the South American clay swing, Alcaraz will be headed to the United States where he will be defending his title at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells