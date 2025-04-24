Carlos Alcaraz shows off surprise skill hours after Madrid Open withdrawal

Carlos Alcaraz recently stunned fans by unveiling one of his hidden talents. Alcaraz made a special appearance at a cooking show where he was seen making a delicious dish out of bread and eggs. The surprising scenes emerged just hours after his withdrawal from the upcoming Masters 1000 event in Madrid.

Alcaraz has a long list of activities that he enjoys beyond tennis. The Spaniard has expressed his liking for golf, which he picked up alongside his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, during the pandemic. He's also a football fan and supports FC Barcelona, along with having a playlist of Spanish and Latin music to relax. However, the 4-time Grand Slam champion has never specifically mentioned his affinity for cooking.

Carlos Alcaraz recently made a surprise appearance at a Spanish late-night show. In the episode, the Spaniard was seen testing his culinary skills alongside renowned chef and journalist David de Jorge. Having a bright yellow apron on, the 21-year-old used his impeccable precision to cook the local cuisine, Torrijas, generally known as a French toast.

To complete the meal, Alcaraz was also seen slicing lemons to brew a refreshing beverage. The glimpse left fans wondering, as the update appeared on the same day he withdrew from the ongoing Madrid Open. The 21-year-old cited a leg injury that he incurred during the Barcelona Open final as the reason behind his abrupt call.

Carlos Alcaraz expresses regret over his decision to skip the Madrid Open

Carlos Alcaraz at the ATP Qatar ExxonMobil Open Quarterfinal - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz recently stepped forward to express regret after taking the tough call of withdrawing from the ongoing Madrid Open. The Spaniard expressed his love for the event and his local fans in the capital, remembering the adorable moments he spent during his previous campaigns.

"I'm really disappointed that I'm not able to play here in Madrid. It is a place that I love playing in front of my people, in front of my family, my friends," he said, as reported by the ATP Tour website.

Giving details about the reason behind his decision, the Spaniard added:

"It was a really difficult situation, really difficult to decide, not [being] able to play. I think it is what it is. Tennis is really a demanding sport. Playing week after week, so many matches in a row and you have to heal your body sometimes and take difficult decisions. I will come back stronger."

With Alcaraz's withdrawal, the road to another Masters 1000 title appears to be clearer for his rivals, including Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic and others. Already behind Zverev in ranking points, the Spaniard will have to bridge the gap during the French Open.

