Carlos Alcaraz signs new multi-year contract with Nike with estimated $15-20 million annual deal; new logo also in works: Reports

Carlos Alcaraz had reportedly signed a new deal with the apparel giant Nike. The report came days after Alcaraz's French Open win and the whopping deal is expected to be between $15-20 million per year.

The Spaniard had collaborated with Lotto before joining Nike in 2019. The arrangement was set to expire in 2025, and it was predicted that he would continue his association with the North American brand.

According to Relevo, both parties agreed to a new deal a few weeks ago. As per the contract, Alcaraz will wear the "swoosh" on court, for approximately the next ten years. Although neither party has provided an official estimate, the deal is expected to be worth between $15 and $20 million each year.

Nike is also planning to create a special logo for Carlos Alcaraz, just as they did with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. While Rafael Nadal's logo featured a stylized "Raging Bull," Federer's 'RF' merged his initials in a sleek and elegant design. However, not much is known about Carlos Alcaraz's custom logo.

Carlos Alcaraz's team and Nike have been in discussion for a new deal since 2023, and the new deal might get official later. The Spaniard also wore Nike, during his stellar campaign at the French Open, which he eventually won. Now it is to be seen when the deal gets official.

Carlos Alcaraz's reported new Nike deal comes after French Open backlash

Carlos Alcaraz might have received admiration from the fans after the French Open triumph, however, the fans didn't like his tournament outfit.

BNP Paribas Open - Day 13

Alcaraz, who defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, and 6-2 to win his first French Open title, wore Nike's dark blue T-shirt along with yellow shorts during the final. However, the fans criticized its color combination and they urged the brand to do better.

It all began when Nike celebrated Alcaraz's French Open triumph, by congratulating him on X.

The post further garnered criticism from the fans. They called the outfit Horrible and urged the brand to take substantial steps to improve its designs. Moreover, they also demanded a custom logo for the 21-year-old.

The backlash came following Alcaraz's outstanding performance at the 2024 French Open. The Spaniard missed the majority of the clay court season due to an arm injury received during the Monte Carlo Masters, which worsened when he returned to the Madrid Open. After missing the Italian Open, Alcaraz made a strong comeback at the 2024 French Open, winning his first clay-court major.

