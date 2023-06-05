Top seed Carlos Alcaraz recorded a comfortable win over Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets (6-3, 6-2, 6-2) in the fourth round of the 2023 French Open on Sunday, June 4. After the match, he emphasized the importance of having his childhood friends with him.

The 2022 US Open champion was asked about his childhood life as well as his friends. The Spaniard has achieved immense success at a young age. Thus, the moderator questioned him about how he managed to balance his professional and personal life.

Alcaraz asserted that he has had a lot of friends since he was a child and that he still had those people on his side. He also stated that he loved spending time with his people and never missed an opportunity to be with them as it helped him distract his mind.

"Well, of course I have a lot of friends, a lot of friends when I was a kid, and I still have that friends. When I have some days off, when I at home, I spend a lot of time with them. That for me it's really important, you know, to turn my mind off a little bit," Carlos Alcaraz said.

However, the 20-year-old added that he had to majorly focus on the tournaments as well as practice since tennis was a highly-demanding sport. Alcaraz also commented on the tennis schedule being compact, especially, during tournaments.

"But I have, you know, mix the day off with the professional part. I have to be focused on the practice, to be focused on the tournaments. You know, I have, well, a tennis schedule. Tennis players have not too much time to enjoy life, to turn off your mind," he added.

Concluding his answer, the 2023 Madrid Open winner remarked that having his childhood friends with him was an extremely important part of his life, and he enjoyed it the most.

"For me, you know, have the childhood friends from when I was a kid to enjoying life a little bit for me is really important, as well." Alcaraz concluded.

"If I played against Stefanos Tsitsipas, it could be a great match," says Carlos Alcaraz

After Carlos Alcaraz completed his triumph over Lorenzo Musetti on Sunday, he was also questioned about possibly facing Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open.

As the match between Tsitsipas and Ofner was yet to end, Alcaraz insisted that anything could happen in a Grand Slam. He added that he can't comment on Ofner because he had never faced the Austrian, but also didn't fail to highlight that he was unbeaten against the 24-year-old Greek.

"In a Grand Slam, everything can happen. He has to win first. But I can't talk about the guy Ofner because I have never played against him. But if I played against Stefanos, it could be a great match. We have played great matches. I won every match that we have played," said Carlos Alcaraz.

Tsitsipas defeated Ofner in straight sets (7-5, 6-3, 6-0) and reached the last eight, where he'll be facing the top seed on Tuesday, June 6.

